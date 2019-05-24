Calvin's Howell goes from alternate to All-Stater

CALVIN — Calvin senior Kelcie Howell is moving up.
When the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association released its list of All-State selections, the Calvin standout was an alternate.
However, earlier this week Calvin head coach Nathan Holland was informed that the OGBCA has bumped Howell up to the main Small East All-State squad.
“I can’t say enough about how amazing this girl is,” Holland said. “She is an incredible kid that I was blessed to coach.”
Howell, who was part of The Ada News All-Star Classic last weekend in Vanoss, has had a stellar career while playing for the Lady Bulldogs.
She averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and two assists per game during her senior year and helped her Calvin teammates get within one game of a berth in the Class B State Tournament.
“Kelcie has led us in scoring all four years she played,” Holland said. “She’s a kid you can’t replace. Her work ethic and character are unmatched.”
Throughout her CHS career, Howell’s been a tournament MVP, was selected to multiple all-tournament teams and has helped the Lady Bulldogs win an incredible 75 games in four years.
Howell and Calvin have advanced to the area tournament for three consecutive years.
Coaches for the Small East team are Bryan Lyons of Stonewall and Todd Been of Dewar.
Emma Epperly of Latta will be playing for the Middle East squad.
The OGBCA All-State games are scheduled for June 1 at Norman North High School. The large school game will tip off at 1 p.m., followed by the Middle School game at 2:30 p.m. and the Small School contest at 3:30 p.m.
