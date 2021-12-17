CALVIN — A Series of Unfortunate Events is a mystery series that was released in 2017.
That series continued Tuesday night at Calvin High School.
In a game that was stopped on two separate occasions and finally canceled with 6:34 left, the Calvin Lady Bulldogs defeated Tupelo 43-29 on a bizarre Tuesday night inside the Calvin High School gym.
According to Tupelo officials, Tupelo girls coach Dustin Romines was visiting with his team in a huddle in front of his bench during a timeout at the 1:20 mark of the third quarter. One of the referees approached Romines and asked him to move closer to the bench area.
Romines received a technical foul for refusing to make his players sit down and got another one shortly after for the argument that ensued.
Things got even more bizarre when the same referee tried to call off the game at that point.
“It was crazy. I’ve never witnessed anything like it,” Tupelo athletic director and head boys basketball coach Clay Weller told The Ada News.
“I felt like (the game official) overstepped his boundaries. I think that’s what coach Romines felt and all the coaches and officials I’ve talked to felt this way too,” he explained. “(Coach Romines) was out in front of his bench like he always does. Dustin always has his players stand up during timeouts.”
The game official didn’t like Romines’ response to the unusual order and whistled him for a technical foul. Romines continued to defend his team standing up in front of the bench and the exchange got more heated and the referee tossed the THS coach from the game.
“The next thing I know he calls the ballgame. He raised his hands in the air and called the ballgame,” Weller said.
The Ada News was able to watch the video of the incident. After Romines had been ejected, he and Calvin girls coach Eric Holmes also exchanged words. The referee then raised his hands in the air and said “ballgame” nine times before he started to head to the back of the gym.
“We were all stunned. My boys were getting ready to go to the locker room,” Weller said.
According to Weller, he, Calvin principal and boys assistant coach Jerad Winningham and the second referee finally convinced the first official to restart the girls game.
The contest resumed with Calvin freshman Brylee Swadley sinking 3-of-4 technical free throws that put Calvin ahead 42-29.
Fast forward to the 6:34 mark of the fourth quarter. A Tupelo player was whistled for a hard foul while scrapping for a rebound — she appeared to connect with a Lady Bulldog on the head — and the same official again raised his hand and said “ballgame” three times and this time it was really over.
“In this situation, I felt like he caused the gist of the problem by interfering with what we were doing and that was Dustin coaching his girls in a huddle. I’ve never seen a game called like that once and certainly not twice. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Weller said.
Tupelo led 13-12 after the first quarter before Calvin rallied to take a 25-20 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs outscored Tupelo 17-9 in the abbreviated second half.
Andi Winningham led Calvin with 14 points, while Allie Harrison also reached double figures with 12.
Ava Sliger paced the Tupelo offense with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Kyle Watson followed with 12.
Calvin turns back
Tupelo boys
CALVIN — The Tupelo Tigers couldn’t overcome a tough third quarter and Calvin made them pay in a 59-54 win.
Host Calvin improved to 7-5 on the year, while Tupelo dropped to 4-6.
Calvin held a slim 18-16 lead after the first quarter before Tupelo rallied to take a 31-30 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs then outscored the Tigers 19-7 in the third quarter before holding off another THS comeback bid in the fourth period.
Four Calvin players reached double figures in a balanced offensive attack. Senior Kobe Harrison led the way with 16 points. Jacobie Lacy and Brayden Ingle scored 11 points apiece for the Bulldogs, while Jaiden Guffey followed with 10.
Cody Airington poured in a game-high 24 points to pace the Tigers. Dalton O’Dell followed with 15 points, while Harley Davidson hit double figures with 11.
Tupelo hosts Sasakwa tonight, while Calvin is now off for Christmas break.
