Calvin girls fall short in title game

WAPANUCKA — The Calvin Lady Bulldogs saw a fourth-quarter rally fall just short in a tough 53-50 loss to Varnum Saturday night in the championship game of the Wapanucka Tournament.
The Lady Whippets, ranked No. 3 in Class B, improved to 18-4 on the year, while No. 9 Calvin dropped to 17-7.
With the Lady Bulldogs down by two with six seconds left, Shantel Potter launched a go-ahead 3-point shot that hit the back of the rim.
“It was a great ballgame. Both teams played incredibly hard, played with class, and it came down to the last possession of the game,” said Calvin head coach Nathan Holland. “We had a good look to win it. That’s all you can ask for. I’m proud of the effort my kids gave the whole night.”
Calvin grabbed a 14-10 lead after the first quarter, but Varnum stormed back and outscored the locals 17-5 in the second period to take a 27-19 halftime lead. The Lady Bulldogs trailed 36-27 heading into the fourth quarter before ending the game on a 23-17 run.
“We rebounded better than we have all season — not just tonight, but the whole tournament — and defended better than we have in a long time,” Holland said.
Kelcie Howell led the Calvin offense with 19 points, including five 3-point baskets. Potter hit a pair of triples and scored 11 points, while Hannah Harris just missed double figures with nine points. Brooke Miller also hit a pair of 3-point shots for Calvin.
Nakai Harjo led Varnum with 19 points, followed by Savannah Deatherage with nine.
The Lady Bulldogs wrap up regular-season play Feb. 4 against Pontotoc Conference foe Asher.
———o———
GIRLS
At Wapanucka Tournament
Championship
Varnum 53, Calvin 50
CALVIN 14 5 8 23 — 50
VARNUM 10 17 9 17 — 53
CALVIN: Kelcie Howell 19, Shantel Potter 11, Hannah Harris 9, Brooke Miller 6, Denise Thomas 5.
VARNUM: Nakai Harjo 19, Savannah Deatherage 9, Morgan Kinsey 8, Madyson Kinsey 8, Isabel Davis 6, Mikayla Wildcat 3.
3 point goals: Howell 5, Miller 2, Potter 2, Thomas 1 (C); Harjo 2, Ma. Kinsey 2, Wildcat 1 (V).
Fouled out: None.
