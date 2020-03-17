The Lazer Zone Family Fun Center was the site of a 9-Pin, No Tap bowling tournament Sunday to raise funds for Ada’s American Legion Post 72 group.
Ann Stewart, who pens a weekly bowling column for The Ada News, had been publicizing the charity event in her reports for several weeks.
Yours truly had been wanting to get to know more of our regular local bowlers a little better anyway, so I asked Ann if she’d be my partner for the big event, and she graciously said “Yes.”
She had no idea what she ad gotten herself into.
Back in the day — and I mean way back, during my college days and shortly thereafter — I was adequate at bowling. I never was one to think, “One of these days, I’m going to finally bowl a 300 (a perfect score).” But I could consistently say about half that, and sometimes a little better.
I have news for you bowling fans — it ain’t like riding a bike.
I was in the Shawnee area Saturday night and thought I’d get a few practice rounds in. I thought in 10 frames, I could shake off the rust and be ready to roll by Sunday afternoon.
What followed next was pretty ugly. My game had regressed back to the days before I took back-to-back classes at East Central University. It was brutal.
After my first game, I bowled a second one, and things didn’t improve much. On to a third. After marginal improvement, I finally left, but I thought, “Poor Ann is going to wish she had bowled with her regular partner, Janet Lowery, or even her husband, Bill Jack Stewart.”
I arrived at the Lazer Zone early so I could get in a few more practice throws before I had to bowl under the bright lights of the tournament.
The first practice game on Sunday was another disaster. So I purchased one more.
This one started off fantastic — spare, strike, strike, strike, spare. I was feeling good. However, I lost it over the final few frames. Still, it was at least a step in the right direction.
I should remind folks that don’t know that during a 9-Pin tournament, any time you knock down nine pins with your first ball it counts as a strike. In my first practice game, I had five nines, so that would have been a much better score in the tournament.
Ann and I were fortunate to bowl beside her husband, Billy Jack, and his partner, Janet. We placed on Lane 1. That was great because no one could laugh at me from the left side, only the side to the right.
Fortunately, longtime friend and former co-worker Susy (Susan) Rose and her husband, Blaine, were bowling next to us in Lane 3, so I was covered.
I was borderline awful during the first two of our three-game series but finally got a little more consistent right before it was all over (but the cryin’) and bowled a 165.
Ann started with a bang, rolling an impressive 230, and finished with a solid series of 503.
Billy Jack bowled a 570 — which included a gem of 240 in Game 2. Lowery — who said she has been bowling since she was 10 years old — was the show off of the bunch with a magnificent three-game series of 649. She wrapped up her day with a final game of 255.
Part of my problem — you’ll love this excuse — was I got way too focused (and wildly cheering) on Susan Rose’s middle game. I glanced over to see how she was doing and at the time, she had reeled off six consecutive strikes to start her Game 2. So I started paying closer attention, and she reeled off three more Xs to enter the 10th and final frame with nine straight strikes!
That elusive 300-game was within her grasp, but the bowling gods didn’t allow it to happen. But what a great effort it was.
Despite my deteriorated bowling skills, a good time was had by all. There were tons of smiles, and we helped out a great cause.
And even more importantly, at least for a few hours, no one was thinking about the coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.