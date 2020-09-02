LATTA — Class A No. 10 Calera scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning Monday to snap a 3-3 tie and hand the host 15th-ranked Latta Panthers an 11-3 loss.
The Panthers, now 6-7, outhit the Bulldogs 7-6 but couldn’t overcome eight walks, a hit batter and two errors.
Tucker Abney and Lane Wood each went 2-for-2 to pace Latta at the plate. Jackson Presley finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Kaden Huddleston finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Calera (10-3), while leadoff hitter Nakni Anna went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Latta matches up with Wister at 2 p.m. Thursday as part of the Panthers’ own baseball tournament. Other pool-play games at the Latta Tournament include Dale versus Stonewall at noon, Byng vs. Stonewall at 4 p.m. and Silo vs. Wister at 6 p.m.
Tupelo eases by Leflore
TUPELO — The Class B No. 10 Tupelo Tigers got a strong pitching performance from Ty Bourland in a 10-2 win over No. 13 Leflore at home Monday night.
The Tigers — which had to miss two weeks of the season due to a COVID-19 quarantine — improved to 2-2 on the year, while Leflore slipped to 3-5.
Bourland struck out eight, walked one and allowed just four hits and two earned runs in 4.2 innings.
Bentley Bills led a seven-hit Tuplo offense, going 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored. Nathan Park went 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Bourland cracked a double, drove in a run and scored a run.
Westin Durant had two of the four Leflore hits. Three LHS pitchers combined for six strikeouts, five walks and two hit batters.
Tupelo hosts Rattan at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Reed tosses shutout for Vanoss
VANOSS — Racen Reed tossed a three-hit shutout and the Vanoss Wolves blanked Wapanucka 8-0 at home Monday evening.
Reed recorded eight strikeouts with no walks in the five-inning pitching gem. He helped himself out at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored from the top of the VHS batting order.
Dylan Deatherage also had three hits in a 12-hit Vanoss offense. He had a double, an RBI and scored twice.
Bradon Cannon went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Matt Wood finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Wolves.
Vanoss, now 7-5, is set to host Mill Creek Sept. 8.
