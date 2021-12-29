SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Cale Gundy has seen a lot in his 23 seasons at Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma assistant coach began as the team’s running back coach under Bob Stoops in 1999 before adding “recruiting coordinator” to his title in 2005. He then became the team’s inside wide receivers coach under Lincoln Riley.
But he’ll have a new position for the team’s Alamo Bowl matchup with Oregon Wednesday: offensive play caller.
Gundy put it simply when asked about his mindset in a new role heading into the game.
“We’ve got to do what’s best and the strength of our football team, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Gundy said during a press conference Monday.
Still, it’s a big change. He’ll have some help from fellow co-offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh and other assistants like Demarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley, but Gundy said there’s been a period of adjustment to his new role.
“It changes a lot. You now have a lot of responsibility that’s put on you,” Gundy said. “The more you have, the more time you’re going to spend and study and prepare. Like I mentioned a while ago, with the offensive coaches that we have that are still here… we’ve been working long hours every single day ever since we had a chance to come together as an offensive staff. So we’ve put a lot of time in.”
OU receiver Marvin Mims is on board with Gundy’s temporary elevation to play caller.
“If there’s any coach on the whole offensive staff that’s just detail oriented, it’s definitely him,” Mims said. “Moving from Coach Simmons’ room last year to Coach Gundy’s room this year, he really picks at the little small things … At the end of the day, it’s going to make everyone in that room a better player and it’s going to make us play in unison on Wednesday night.”
Gundy won’t be the only assistant coach in an elevated role. The Alamo Bowl will be the first time his defensive counterpart, Brian Odom, has called plays. Odom, the program’s inside linebacker coach since 2019, will lead the defensive against Oregon.
Odom — a former Ada High School star — said he’s asked several people for advice to prepare for his role as the team’s defensive coordinator.
“To be honest with you, I’ve talked to anyone I have on my phone that’s ever called defensive plays, so I’ve talked to a lot of different people,” Odom said Sunday. “But on top of that, with Coach [Jamar] Cain and Coach [Calvin] Thibodeaux and the rest of the guys in that room, it’s been a collective group effort. We’re going to lean on each other and we’ll have obviously constant communication.
“The other people that I’ve talked to around this are the safeties and the backers, what do they like, what do they not like, what do they feel comfortable with, what’s the best way to fit this. Part of that is I want them to take ownership of it, too, so we’re all doing this together and trying to go get a win.”
Wednesday’s game won’t just be Odom’s first game as a play caller. It’ll also be his final game on the Sooners’ staff, as he’s set to join Riley as an assistant coach at USC after the game, along with Cain.
Despite his impending leave, Odom said it was important to him to finish out the year with the Sooners.
“I don’t think it was really ever a decision,” Odom said. “Just as long as it was worked out between both universities, and as long as they allowed it, then I was all in. I never hesitated about doing this.
“I’m here to be able to go do a job and do it for the locker room and for these guys sitting right here. But there was never any kind of hesitation on my part, and with that being said, I’m excited about doing it.”
It’s a bittersweet moment for the Sooners, particularly linebacker DaShaun White. The senior, who has grown close to Odom, said he’s happy for Odom’s opportunity to call plays in the bowl game but sad that he’s leaving.
“It’s a little confusing to be honest with you,” White said. “I love Coach Odom to death. I’d do anything for him. I’ve tried to do my best for him, and I think that we’ve complemented each other very well over the years.
“I’m really looking forward to this last [game]. That’s kind of what everything boils down to with me. I’m really just trying to enjoy this last experience with everyone that was a part of this team that has been so close to my heart for honestly so long. That’s what I’m really looking forward to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.