OKLAHOMA CITY — Byng’s Trenity Miller finished the last two seasons of her illustrious tennis career with 49 victories. She nearly pulled off No. 50 Saturday at the Class 4A State Tournament held at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Kennedy Cox and Abby Wise of Holland Hall rallied past Miller and partner Livi Colombe 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 in a thrilling No. 1 Doubles championship match.
“This match was right down to the wire, and there was a large crowd of Byng and Ada fans there to support them,” Byng head coach Toby Sanders said. “Trenity Miller finished an outstanding career.”
Just this year, Colombe and Miller finished with an overall record of 25-3. They won six tournaments, including a regional title, and recorded victories over perennial powerhouse programs such as Duncan, Ada, Broken Arrow and Deer Creek.
Miller also finished as a state runner-up in 2018 and 2019 with Aubrey Colombe, Livi’s older sister.
Holland Hall won the Class 4A team championship with a dominant 32 points. Riverfield was next with 15 while Classen SAS finished third with 14. The Lady Pirates finished ninth in the team standings.
Other Lady Pirates results included:
• Hope Rice dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to McKenlea Snyder in a No. 1 Singles elimination match.
• Natalie Choate of Seminole defeated Byng’s Emma Underwood 6-2, 6-4 in an elimination contest in No. 2 Singles.
• And in a No. 2 Doubles elimination match, Vani Ellis and Alexis Lambert of Mount St. Mary pushed past CJ Lee and Caylee Parry of Byng 6-1, 6-7, 7-6 in a tight three-set affair.
“Most of the girls on the Byng tennis team had not even watched a state tennis tournament match before this year,” Sanders said. “Only Trenity had played in one and Livi had watched her older sister Aubrey play, but had not participated. After last year’s canceled season due to COVID, many teams lacked experience and the Lady Pirates were no exception.”
Sanders hopes his underclassmen can use this year’s run to the state tournament as a learning experience.
“This should motivate us to start preparing for next year,” Sanders said.
