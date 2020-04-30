Tommy Eaton was known as a long-range sharpshooter for some talented East Central University men’s basketball teams in the early ‘90s. Now his son, Cale Eaton, is going to make it a family affair.
The Byng High School senior signed a letter of intent to play basketball for coach Ja Havens and East Central University last week. The school announced Eaton’s signing Monday via its social media accounts.
“We are excited to add Cale Eaton to our program. He comes from a great family, and he stands for the right things on and off the court,” Havens told The Ada News. “Cale will bring a tremendous work ethic, a high basketball IQ and the toughness and intangibles that Tiger basketball fans will love and appreciate.”
Eaton averaged 16.6 points per game during a strong senior campaign for the Pirates. He shot 48.1% from the field and was a 76.6% free-throw shooter. He hit 30% from 3-point range and also had 75 assists and averaged 4.3 rebounds per outing.
“He has the ability to lead a team from the point guard position, can score in a variety of ways and is a tremendous shooter with great range,” Havens said.
Cale Eaton told The Ada News that he doesn’t mind following in his father’s footsteps one bit. In fact, he embraces it.
“I’m very excited. My dad played there, and they were always kind of an option for me,” he said. “It won’t add any pressure for me. I wear No. 20 because of , so getting to play where he played will be a good experience for me.”
Havens is familiar with Tommy Eaton’s ECU career and is thrilled to welcome Cale Eaton into the Tiger family.
“Cale’s father, Tommy, was an integral four-year member of Wayne Cobb’s highly successful teams at East Central, and I know that Cale understands and appreciates the winning tradition of the Tiger basketball program,” Havens said. “We look forward to watching him develop and seeing him make his own mark on the program.”
Cale Eaton said East Central assistant coach Kyle Hankins watched him play at Byng several times during the recruiting process.
“I knew they were interested. But then we had all this coronavirus stuff happen, and we didn’t hear a whole lot from them,” he explained. “About three weeks ago, I got a call from coach Havens and we had a good conversation, and I basically committed over the phone and signed last week.”
Eaton said talking to ECU players Zac Neely, whose family lives in Ada, and Theran Smith, who played with Eaton at Byng before joining the Tigers, also helped him make his decision. Eaton said he looks forward to reuniting with Smith on the basketball court.
“I had conversations with those guys and got to know coach Hankins and coach Havens. I like the way they do things, and they seemed like really good people. I kind of fell in love with the program,” he said. “I’m excited for us (him and Smith) to get to play together again.”
Former Byng head boys basketball coach Cody Williams wasn’t surprised in the least that Eaton will be continuing his basketball career at East Central.
“I’m very excited for Cale. I always knew he would be able to play at the next level. He will be a hard worker for coach Havens,” Williams said.
Eaton said other colleges showed interest in getting his services, but ultimately he always leaned ECU’s way.
“They value hard work, and I’ll get the same opportunities as everyone else,” he said. “I had some interest from some other schools, but no one really stood out to me like East Central did. They were always at the top of my list.”
