Byng's Eaton headed to NSU

BYNG — Byng High School graduate Cale Eaton has decided to follow coach Ja Havens and play college basketball at Northeastern Oklahoma State University in Tahlequah.
Back in April, Eaton signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Havens at East Central University. However, last month Havens announced he was resigning from ECU to become the new men’s basketball coach at Northeastern.
Now, Eaton is heading to Tahlequah.
He visited the school a couple of weeks ago and decided to transfer from ECU to NSU.
“It’s hard. (Havens) is the one that recruited me and I had my heart set on going to ECU and then he ended up taking a different job,” Eaton said. “It was just one of those things that I had to go with my gut and where I think I could be the happiest.”
Eaton also will get to be coached by NSU assistants Lucas Hunter and Brett Cannon, who left East Central to join Havens in Tahlequah.
Former University of Arkansas assistant coach Chris Crutchfield is the new ECU men’s coach and Eaton said he had good conversations with him.
“I called coach Crutchfield and talked to him and talked to (ECU athletic director) Jeff Williams,” Eaton said. “I have a lot of respect for (Crutchfield). From what I’ve heard he’s a great coach. I think I would have been happy playing for him.”
Tommy Eaton, Cale’s father, played basketball for East Central. But Cale said his parents were supportive of his move.
“They just told me to go wherever you think you can be happy. I never felt obligated to go to ECU just because my dad played there. He always wanted me to go wherever I wanted to go,” he said. “It was hard. It’s two and a half hours away and my family was looking forward to watching me play right down the road. Then you tell them it’s going to be an almost three-hour drive now.”
Cale said all the Eatons will still be cheering for the Tiger basketball team.
“Me and my family are still big fans of ECU. There’s nothing changed on that side of things,” he said.
