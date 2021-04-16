SULPHUR — It was a record-setting day for the Byng High School track team on April 10 at the Rock Creek Invitational in Sulphur.
Freshman Cadence Carlos broke the school record in the 1600 Meters by just over a second. Rosie Coleman set the mark in 2019 with a time of 5:38.69. Carlos won the 1600 Meter run at the Rock Creek meet in a time of 5:37.21. Coleman was a close second at 5:41.12.
“Rosie made her work for it,” said Byng track coach Josh Sawyer. “It was a great race, one of the best I’ve had the pleasure of coaching and watching at the same time.”
The Lady Pirates finished fifth in the team standings with 61 points. Tuttle won the team title with 172 points, followed by Dickson at 82, Madill at 78 and Sulphur at 65. There were 15 teams entered.
Carlos also won the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 12:08.99. Teammate Deesa Neely was sixth at 13:20.73 and Kylee Smith was eighth at 13:44.37.
Other Byng placers in the 1600 Meter Run included Brylee Baird fifth at 6:09.38, Neely eighth at 6:26.51 and Smith ninth at 6:34.75.
Byng also won first in the 4x800 Relay with a time of 10:31.00.
Kaylee DeAngelis finished 5th in the 100 Meter Hurdles in 19.66 and sixth in the 300 Meter Hurdles in 59.50. She also finished sixth in the Long Jump with a leap of 12’10.75”.
In the 800 Meter Run, Coleman finished third with a time of 2:34.19. Baird was seventh at 2:44.33 and Brookly McAlester was 15th in 3:04.79.
The Byng boys team finished 10th in the team standings with 24 points. Kingston won the team title with 133 points followed by Millwood at 93 and Sulphur at 58.25.
Byng’s Harley Cobb and AJ Gustin made a run at the 3200 Meter Run gold but fell just short. Maverick Stephenson of Community Christian won the race in 10:13.02. Cobb was second at 10:26.19 and Gustin was third at 10:42.20.
Lawrence Coleman also had a Top 10 finish, crossing the finish line in eighth at 11:30.28.
Gustin finished third in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 4:45.48. Cobb followed in fourth at 4:58.68. Coleman was 10th in 5:09.97.
In the 800 Meter Run, Baylor Ward finished seventh in 2:21.61. Alex Herrera was 11th at 2:24.64.
In the 300 Meter Hurdles, Will Vogt was ninth in 47.87.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I’ve got great groups of kids on these teams,” Sawyer said. “I believe I have the hardest-working, most competitive, and most mentally tough kids on campus. This meet just reminded me how tough and how great these kids are and how lucky I am to have them on my team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.