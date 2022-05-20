Byng's Carlos places third at Meet of Champions

Byng’s Cadence Carlos, shown on the podium after winning a Class 4A state championship in the 1600 Meter Run, competed in the Oklahoma Cross Country & Track Coaches Association Track & Field Meet of Champions last Tuesday at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. She finished third in the 3200 Meter run with a time of 12:52.52.

 Bill Young | Provided

SHAWNEE — Byng sophomore Cadence Carlos finished third in the 3200 Meter Run at the Track & Field Meet of Champions held Tuesday at Oklahoma Baptist University.

Liesel Kehoe of Edmond North won the event with a fast time of 10:57.69. Kamryn Baggs of Laverne was second at 12:09.66 and Carlos finished the race in 12:52.52.

State Champions and runner-ups from each class and event (including relays) were automatically qualified to compete in the OCCTCA Track & Field Meet of Champions.

Carlos won Class 4A state titles in both the 1600 Meter and 3200 Meter runs this spring.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

