Byng's Carlos places third at Meet of Champions

SHAWNEE — Byng sophomore Cadence Carlos finished third in the 3200 Meter Run at the Track & Field Meet of Champions held Tuesday at Oklahoma Baptist University.
Liesel Kehoe of Edmond North won the event with a fast time of 10:57.69. Kamryn Baggs of Laverne was second at 12:09.66 and Carlos finished the race in 12:52.52.
State Champions and runner-ups from each class and event (including relays) were automatically qualified to compete in the OCCTCA Track & Field Meet of Champions.
Carlos won Class 4A state titles in both the 1600 Meter and 3200 Meter runs this spring.
