BYNG — Fisher Bailey is running straight to East Central University.
The former Byng High School cross country standout signed a letter of intent at a ceremony last week at Bailey’s Outdoor Shop.
“I am extremely excited for Fisher. He has worked extremely hard to get where he is today,” said Byng cross country coach Josh Sawyer.
Bailey’s senior year was highlighted by earning OTCCCA All-State honors. He helped Byng to a runner-up finish at the 2019 Cross Country state championship meet.
Bailey was a four-time state qualifier in cross country for the Pirates and earned three trips to the Track & Field state meet.
Sawyer said Bailey has shown great improvement during his prep cross country career.
“To see where Fisher is now compared to two years ago is incredible. I’ve never seen a kid do a complete 180 like Fisher has done over the past two years,” Sawyer said. “He is a prime example of why we need sports in schools. There’s no telling where Fisher would be if it weren’t for track and cross country. I’m so proud of Fisher and can’t wait to see what he does at ECU.”
Fisher will go from one Sawyer brother to another. Steve Sawyer is East Central’s cross country coach.
“My brother isn’t just getting a great runner, but he’s getting a great kid, leader, teammate and one of the hardest workers I’ve had the pleasure of coaching,” Josh Sawyer said.
Bailey was also recruited and received offers from other colleges such as Northwestern and Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas, but opted to stay closer to home.
“I think he will do well at ECU. Steve and I have similar coaching styles and strategies,” Josh Sawyer said.
Steve Sawyer looks forward to Bailey joining his program.
“He will be a good asset to the team,” Steve Sawyer told The Ada News. “Our success is directly tied to our hard work and I think Fisher knows how to work hard which will help us continue on that path of success.”
