After stringing together six straight victories, the Byng Pirates jumped into the Class 4A rankings in the No. 19 spot.
That rating will be put to the test this week. The Pirates met local rival Latta in a Tuesday night road contest and will dive head first into their own tournament — the seventh annual Byng Winter Classic — Thursday inside the Bill Koller Field House.
The Pirates started their season off with a road loss to Community Christian and a home loss to Latta before embarking on their current six-game winning streak.
Byng head coach Cody Williams said the quick rise to success wasn’t as simple as flipping a magical switch.
“I am not sure if I can pinpoint our turnaround to just a few things. The biggest thing is we all started taking ownership of our roles and standards for our team and have really meshed well together,” Williams said during preparation for Tuesday night’s rematch with Latta. “We have been following scouting reports better than we ever have since I’ve been here, and that’s a real testament to my boys owning in.”
Other things like making extra passes and taking care of the basketball have contributed to the win streak for the Pirates.
“We’ve really been making great passes and have really limited our turnovers here lately and have been passing up the ‘my’ shots for the ‘our’ shots. They have really been making me proud,” Williams said.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Byng.
“We have a very tough second half of the season, and we have to make sure we keep our inner circle tight and our minds straight to keep our winning going,” Williams said.
The other top boys seeds in the Byng Winter Classic include Class 4A No. 15 Douglass and Class 3A No. 12 Purcell.
The Pirates face Bethel at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Byng edged the Wildcats 42-38 in a Dec. 13 meeting at the Bethel Tournament.
“The boys side of our tournament is very tough. We have a few ranked teams and some I feel are very close to or should be ranked in their class,” Williams said. “I think everyone will have to come play well every night.”
Bishop McGuinness, ranked No. 12 in Class 4A, is the top seed in the girls Byng Winter Classic bracket. Host Byng meets Purcell at 4 p.m. Thursday in a first-round affair.
Other girls teams in the field include Bethel, Dickson, Harrah, Douglass and Moore JV.
