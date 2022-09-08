LATTA — If you see a few more gray hairs under Byng baseball head coach Shawn Streater’s hat, mind your own business.
Streater and his Pirates have now played in six consecutive games decided by two runs or less, including Tuesday night’s 4-2 road win over local rival Latta at Panther Park.
Byng, ranked No. 16 in Class A, improved to 9-8 on the year, while the 13th-ranked Panthers dropped to 8-9. Coach Dillon Atkinson’s club has now lost five of its past six contests.
“We are the cardiac kids. We may not win it, but we’ll take it until the very end,” Streater said. “You hope games like that make us tougher. When you win a few of them, you learn what you need to do to get over the hump. We just need to keep battling. We lucked out today and won one.”
The Pirates have now won four of those six tight contests.
Against Latta, Byng grabbed an early 2-0 lead and shut out the Panthers over the final four innings to hang on for the victory.
The Panthers tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh when junior Holden Lee led off with a double. But he was thrown out at third after Carson Abbott hit a ground ball to the shortstop and BHS relief pitcher Cooper McCage shut the door and earned a save.
“You can throw records out the window. It doesn’t matter. You never know who’s going to win (this game),” Streater said.
McCage tossed the final three shutout innings. He struck out three, walked two and only allowed the one hit by Lee. Bo Boatwright was the winning pitcher for the Pirates. He struck out four, walked three and allowed three hits and one earned run in four innings of work.
Kendon Wood supplied an RBI single to get Byng on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning and courtesy runner Malachi Schilreff later scored on an error to put the Pirates on top 2-0.
Latta freshman Reese Littlefield hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning to cut the Byng lead in half at 2-1.
Sophomore Naaman Lee cracked an RBI double in the top of the third inning to put the Pirates ahead 3-1.
Latta answered in the bottom of the inning when Littlefield hit a clutch two-out, run-scoring single that got his team within 3-2.
Byng scored an insurance run in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI hit by freshman Collin Christian.
Byng managed just five hits in the contest but took advantage of five Latta errors.
Littlefield was the losing hurler. He struck out three, walked five, hit two batters and allowed two earned runs in six innings. Landon Wolfe tossed a scoreless inning of relief for Latta.
Byng is scheduled to meet Class A No. 16 Vici at 6 p.m. Friday at the Elk City Fall Festival. The Pirates then face Class A No. 12 Sterling at 11:15 a.m. Saturday back in Elk City.
“Hopefully we’ve turned the corner. We still have a lot of tough games ahead of us. Playoffs come out Friday so we’ll see,” Streater said.
Meanwhile, Latta is off to the Silo Tournament where they’ll battle Class A No. 6 Oktaha at 2 p.m. today in a first-round battle.
