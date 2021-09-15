MADILL — Cross country teams across the state might have to get used to this.
For the second time this season, Byng High School’s girls and boys cross country teams won team championships. This time the Pirate clubs brought home the titles from the Lake Country Conference meet held last Saturday at the Madill City Lake.
In the boys race, Byng had three runners in the Top 6 on the way to 43 points, easily outdistancing Plainview which was runner-up at 74 points.
The Lady Pirates were equally impressive with three runners in the Top 7 en route to 40 total points. Plainview again was second with 78 points.
“Byng had a great day at the Lake Country Conference Championships. We brought home three out of four of the championship titles,” said Byng head coach Josh Sawyer.
GIRLS
It was the first time in school history that the Byng girls captured the Lake Country Conference title. Sophomore Cadence Carlos won the medalist crown with a time of 12:56.34. Isabel Sanchez was second at 13:12.58 and Byng’s Rosie Coleman was third at 13:27.24.
“Our girls executed the race plan for this weekend almost to perfection,” Sawyer said.
Brylee Baird finished seventh in 13:42.65 and Oliva Colombe was 12th in 14:10.07.
“I wanted Cadence to get out there hard and push the pace from the gun and hopefully wear out a few of the other runners that tried to go with her in the first mile and then let Rosie and Brylee eat them up in the second mile,” explained Sawyer. “Then just have Deesa Neely, Olivia, Kylee Smith and Kaylee DeAngelis pack run while keeping the gap between them and Rosie and Brylee to a minimum.”
DeAngelis finished 17th in 14:19.33 followed by Neely in 20th at 14:27.20. Smith finished with a time of 14:45.45.
“We still have a few minor things to iron out, but I have no doubt these girls have what it takes to get there. Our girls have been on the cusp of great things the past couple of years, and this is just one step towards our main goal for this year,” Sawyer said. “I’m extremely proud of these girls, they bounced back from a tough loss at Carl Albert last week and put in a lot of hard work this week and it paid off. Since the end of last season, these girls have had their eyes on three titles for this year. We now have one of those and two more to go.”
BOYS
In the Boys 3.1-mile run, three Byng runners finished fourth, fifth and sixth in the individual standings.
Senior Harley Cobb led the way in fourth with a time of 16:56.79. Kade Streater was fifth at 17:14.15 and Gage Streater was sixth in 17:17.87.
“The boys went into this week looking to defend their conference title from last year and to bounce back from a tough race at Carl Albert last week. They were able to do both,” Sawyer said. “They went out there and ran a great tactical team race.”
Kade Streater’s time was even more impressive considering he ran over half the race with one shoe on.
Kade Streater ran his fastest time on that course by 45 seconds even with only one shoe on for 2.5 miles of the race. His little brother, Gage, stepped on the back of his shoe around the 1/2 mile mark causing it to fall off,” Sawyer said. “We still have a few things to work on up front, but our depth is getting a lot better as the season goes on.”
Byng returns to action Saturday at the Cowboy Jamboree hosted by Oklahoma State University.
