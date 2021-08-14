BYNG — Freshman pitcher Hanna Wort allowed just one earned run in six innings to help the Byng Lady Pirates defeat the Durant JV 7-2 Friday afternoon at the Byng/Latta Back to School Classic.
Thursday evening, fellow freshman Gracie Ragland and Wort teamed up on a three-hit shutout in Byng’s 7-0 win over Konawa in another pool-play game.
Byng met Tecumseh Friday night to finish up pool play.
The championship round of games pitting teams from the Byng pool and the Latta pool begin at 10 a.m. today at The Hill in Ada.
Friday, Aug. 13
Byng 7, Durant JV 2
Both teams scored twice in the first inning before the Lady Pirates scored the final five runs of the game to pull away.
Hannah Boyd led an eight-hit Byng offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Torri Gustin went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
McKenzie Alford went 1-for-1 with three RBIs for the hosts.
Wort struck out two, walked one and allowed just one earned run from the circle for Byng.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Byng 7, Konawa 0
Gracie Ragland and Hanna Wort combined for three strikeouts, a walk each and allowed no earned runs and just three hits in keeping the Konawa offense in check.
Byng compiled six hits by six different players. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz led the way, going 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Hannah Boyd finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Havyn Miller ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Abby Inman also had a hit and scored a run for the home team.
Tyra Yahola went 2-for-3 to pace the Lady Tigers from her leadoff spot. Cheyenne Rutherford had Konawa’s other hit.
Stonewall moves past Madill
MADILL — Stonewall took advantage of 10 Madill errors and freshman hurler Talise Parnell was again solid on the mound in a 10-1 victory over the Lady Wildcats Thursday evening.
Coach Shanna Davidson’s bunch, now 2-0, headed to Tupelo Friday to battle the Lady Tigers.
Against Madill, Stonewall led 1-0 after three innings but scored at least two runs in each of the final four frames to steadily pull away.
Stonewall’s offense managed six hits by six different players.
Jakobi Worcester went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and two-run scored for the Lady Longhorns, while Kayden Alford went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Lyndi Humphers doubled and drove in a run for Stonewall, while Lily Wyche, Tatam Brady and Kaylee Ford had Stonewall’s other hits. Brady also scored a pair of runs for the locals, while Parnell walked and scored three times.
Parnell struck out 10, walked five and gave up one earned run in six innings of work. Wyche pitched a 1-2-3 inning of relief and struck out two of the three batters she faced. Neither SHS hurler gave up a hit.
Vanoss shuts out Maud squad
VANOSS — Brinn Brassfield pitched five shutout innings and the Vanoss Lady Wolves eased past Maud 8-0 at home Thursday evening.
Coach Jacob Grace’s team was set to host Calvin Friday night before traveling to Wetumka on Monday.
Brassfield struck out nine, walked four and scattered three Maud hits in the five-inning run-rule.
Vanoss got all of its runs in two innings, scoring four times in the second and four times in the fourth.
Eryn Khoury paced a six-hit VHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Jacee Underwood went 1-for-2 with two runs scored, while Maddi Dansby finished 1-for-2 with an RBI. Shyla Lewis also hit a double for Vanoss, while Cadence Cross had the other VHS hit. Brassfield walked three times and scored a run for the home team, while Hailee Brown crossed the plate twice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.