BYNG — The Stratford Bulldogs hung around and hung around in their first-round game against host Byng at the 8th Annual Byng Winter Classic Thursday night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
However, Byng finally put the Bulldogs away with a game-ending 16-3 run that led to a 56-38 victory.
Byng improved to 9-3 on the year, while Stratford — which has now lost back-to-back games to the Pirates and Latta — dropped to 8-5.
Byng was scheduled to meet tournament favorite Douglass Friday night, while Stratford battled Durant in an elimination game earlier in the day.
Today’s boys championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the fifth-place contest tips off at 12:30 p.m.
“We played really well at times tonight, we just need to be able to sustain that level throughout the whole game,” said Stratford head coach Ray Ardery. “Byng’s kids made some tough plays tonight. They have a talented team.”
Stratford fell behind by double digits — 40-30 — after three quarters. But Payton Wood drilled a 3-pointer to open the fourth period and Brisyn Markovich followed with a fast-break bucket that trimmed the SHS deficit to 40-35 with 6:42 to play.
The Pirates would score the next eight points in a row.
Parker Presley started the run by hitting a basket following a nice spin move in the late, Dylan Reed hit two free throws and freshman big man Bo Boatwright capped the BHS surge with back-to-back point-blank shots in the post set up by nice assists from Cooper McCage. Boatwright had eight of his 10 points during Byng’s late volley.
Byng held a slim 14-12 lead after the first quarter and after Caleb Miller hit a 3-pointer late in the second period, Stratford trailed just 23-20.
“Our energy level and mindset were not where they needed to be in the early part of the game,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well from the outside even though we got some clean looks. That is part of basketball, and you have to find a way to impact the game in other ways and get your points in another fashion.” The Pirates ended the second quarter with a 3-pointer from Caden Azlin and a basket by Reed to go on top 28-20 at the break.
Only three players scored for the Bulldogs. Markovich led the SHS offense with 16 points, Miller followed with 12 and Payton Wood rounded out the SHS scoring with 10. Wood also had six rebounds and seven assists.
Presley, despite playing most of the fourth quarter with four fouls, led Byng with 17 points. Reed just missed double figures with nine points. Malachi Schilreff followed with eight and Colombe chipped in seven for the home team.
“I was pleased with our second-half performance, especially our efforts on the glass. Presley and Boatwright gave us a big lift with some crucial offensive and defensive rebounds,” Samaha said. “Finding a way to win when not shooting well is a key skill a team has to learn. I was happy with our results tonight.”
Byng girls drub Bethel
The Bethel Lady Wildcats gave Byng a big dose of sophomore Parker Stevenson but it wasn’t enough to keep the host Lady Pirates from getting a 53-39 win Thursday night in the first round of the Byng Winter Classic.
Byng, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A improved to 8-1 on the year while Bethel dropped to 3-6.
Stevenson hit five 3-pointers and exploded for a game-high 26 points and was able to keep Bethel afloat for a big portion of the game.
However, Byng used a 15-6 edge in the second period to break a 10-10 tie and outscored the Lady Wildcats 16-11 in the third period and watched its lead balloon to 41-27 heading into the final frame.
Kennedy Large led the BHS charge with 21 points — 16 coming in the second half. She finished 6-of-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help keep Bethel at bay.
Trenity Miller and Britney Brooks-Teel both followed with 11 points each. Miller hit a pair of 3-point shots. Deesa Neely followed with six points.
“It was a good win. Ken really played well, especially in the second half. We also got a great defensive effort out of Deesa and Mackenzie (Kent),” said Byng head coach Trent Miller.
No other Bethel player scored more than five points.
Byng played Class 2A No. 9 Stratford in a Friday semifinal game. Today’s championship contest is set for 5 p.m. with the third-place contest tipping off at 2 p.m.
Stratford girls defeat Dickson
BYNG — The Stratford High School girls basketball team needed a big third quarter to dispose of Dickson 46-33 in the first round of the 8th Annual Byng Winter Classic Friday afternoon inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Stratford, No. 9 in Class 2A, improved to 10-2 on the season, while Dickson dropped to 6-8.
The game was tied at 9-all after the first quarter but Stratford went on a 14-9 run in the second to build a 23-17 halftime advantage. The Lady Bulldogs put the game out of reach with a 16-11 run in the third period to make it 39-28.
Stratford got a game-best 24 points from Jaedyn Getman. She hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Morgan Boyles also hit double figures with 10 points. She made one 3-point shot and was 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Lundyn Anderson hit a pair of 3-pointers for her six points.
Overall, Stratford finished 20-of-23 from the free-throw line compared to an 11-of-18 showing for Dickson.
Makayla Smith led the Lady Comets with eight points and Marya Southerland followed with six. Dickson didn’t make a single 3-pointer in the contest.
Stratford played host Byng in a semifinal game Friday night, while Dickson battled Bethel in consolation play.
Editor’s Note: The Lawton Eisenhower girls and the Dickson boys had to withdraw from the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.
