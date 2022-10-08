YUKON — The Byng High School baseball team has been doing it for weeks now, so why not at the Class A State Tournament?
The 13th-ranked Pirates scored three runs in the top of the first inning and made that lead stand up in a stunning 3-2 win over No. 2 Wister in a first-round matchup at Yukon High School.
The Pirates, who have now won six of seven playoff games decided by two runs or fewer, improved to 19-11 on the year and earned a berth in a Friday semifinal game opposite No. 8 Dale. Earlier in the day, Dale had upset No. 3 Rattan 6-3.
The Class A state championship game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. today at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Wister’s season came to a sudden halt at 29-4.
Cooper McCage led off the top of the first inning for Byng with a walk and Mason Carter was hit by a pitch.
McCage was forced out at third base after a bunt by Bo Boatwright, leaving runners at first and second.
Kendon Wood was hit by a pitch with one out that loaded the bases. Preston Welch then walked to force in a run and put the Pirates ahead 1-0.
Ryan Shelton then hit into a fielder’s choice to second base. Welch was out on the play but courtesy runner Ezekiel Griffin scored to make it 2-0. Wood capped the first-inning scoring for Byng when he raced home on a Wister error to stretch the BHS lead to 3-0.
Wister got a run back in the bottom of the second when Jayden Byars walked and later scored on a Byng miscue that cut the WHS deficit to 3-1.
In the bottom of the third inning, Tucker Wooten got things started for Wister with a one-out base hit. After a walk to Landon Thornburg, CJ Halford hit a line drive to center field for an RBI single that got the Wildcats within 3-2.
However, Byng pitcher Bo Boatwright came up with two huge back-to-back strikeouts to end that threat.
Byng sophomore Naaman Lee led off the top of the fourth inning with an infield single and that turned out to be the only Pirate hit of the contest. He was left stranded at second base.
Boatwright got out of another tight spot in the bottom of the fourth frame. Wister got runners at first and second to lead off the inning, but two strikeouts and a flyout ended that uprising.
Boatwright retired the side in the bottom of the fifth and McCage tossed two scoreless innings of relief and struck out five of the seven batters he faced. Boatwright earned the mound win. He struck out six, walked four and allowed just four hits and one earned run in five innings.
Sophomore Dartyn Meeks absorbed the mound loss for the Wildcats. He struck out nine, walked three, hit two batters and allowed two earned runs in a complete-game outing.
