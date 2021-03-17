CHICKASHA — The Byng Pirates scored singles runs in the sixth and seventh innings to edge host Chickasha 7-5 Monday afternoon.
The Pirates improved to 6-1 on the year, while Chickasha fell to 3-6.
Byng led 5-3 heading to the top of the sixth inning.
Reid Johnson started that fame off with a single before the Fightin’ Chicks recorded two quick outs. Caden Azlin followed with an RBI double to push the BHS lead to 6-3.
The home team scored twice in the bottom of the inning to get within 6-5 before Byng added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Parker Presley singled and Bill McCarter was hit by a pitch to lead things off. With one out, Reid Johnson poked a ground ball to right field for a base hit, scoring McCarter from second to push the BHS advantage to 7-5.
The Fightin’ Chicks got runners at first and second with one out in the bottom of the seventh before Byng reliever Cole Tracy shut the door and picked up the save.
Presley was the winning pitcher. He struck out two, walked one and scattered three hits and 4.0 innings of work. He allowed just one earned run. Tracy struck out two, walked one and pitched around five hits in three innings. He surrendered two earned runs.
Three Chickasha pitchers combed for seven strikeouts, 11 walks and three hit batters.
Reid Johnson and Presley both had two hits apiece in an eight-hit BHS offense. Presley finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Johnson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Joseph Victory finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Chickasha, while Cash Jay went 2-for-3 and scored a run.
The Pirates head to the Chandler Tournament on Thursday. Byng plays at 3:45 p.m. and Meeker at 6 p.m. in pool play Thursday at Meeker High School.
Latta sweeps Preston in district play
LATTA — The Latta Panthers got off to a good start in District 2A-6 by sweeping Preston Monday at Panther Park.
Latta won the opener 4-0 before edging the Pirates 6-4 in Game 2.
Latta is now 3-1 overall and 2-0 in district play, while Preston left town at 4-2 and 0-2.
Game 1
Latta 4, Preston 0
DJ Van Atten tossed six shutout innings for the Panthers to earn the mound win. He struck out 14, walked three and allowed just two hits. Ajay Kelough pitched an inning and struck out one of the three batters he faced.
Preston pitcher Cooper Ausbrooks was solid in defeat. He struck out nine, walked two and allowed just two earned runs in six innings.
Latta managed just two hits in the game — a double by Cooper Hamilton and a base hit by Van Atten.
Game 2
Latta 6, Preston 4
The Panthers snapped a 4-4 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Latta needed a two-out rally to get the job done. Kale Williams and Nik Schroeder both reached on two-out errors before Gehrig Strong drove in the first run with an RBI single. Schroeder was later awarded home via a balk.
Justin Kiker swung a hot bat for Latta, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and an RBI. Strong went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Jackson Presley also had two hits and a run scored from the top of the LHS batting order.
The Panthers overcame a combined 12 walks by three Latta pitchers. That trio also had 13 strikeouts and allowed just three earned runs.
Tupelo buries Rock Creek
TUPELO — The Tupelo Tigers pounded out 17 hits and buried Rock Creek 20-8 in a Monday home game.
Coach Clay Weller’s team led just 9-6 after three innings but erupted for 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Ty Bourland paced the Tigers, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, seven RBIs and two runs scored. Bentley Bills finished 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored, while Cody Airington went 2-fo-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored from the top of the THS lineup.
Colton Bourland, David Weller and Peyton Bills all added two hits each for the home team. Colton Bourland scored three runs. Taecyn Meek finished 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.
Meek earned the mound win. He struck out four, walked two and allowed just one earned run. Weller tossed the final inning and struck out three and allowed one hit.
Tupelo overcame five errors.
Konawa defeats Hugo in Gulf Shores
GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Konawa Tigers opened the Gulf Coast Classic with a slim 8-6 win over Hugo on Tuesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The game was tied at 6-6 before Konawa scored two runs in the top of the seventh to swipe the win.
Silas Isaacs hit a one-out double in the seventh inning to get Konawa started and later scored on an error. Cale Eberle later hit a two-out, RBI single that scored Zackary Reavis who had reached on a base hit and stole second for the Tigers’ final run.
Isaacs led the KHS offense, going 3-for-3 with two triples, a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Dylan Fry finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a walk.
Konawa hurlers Fry (the starter), Christopher Matchie, Reavis and Isaacs combined for eight strikeouts and five walks. Konawa allowed just four earned runs.
Aiden Parish led the Buffaloes, going 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored.
Parish and Ethan Childers did the pitching for Hugo. They combined for 10 strikeouts, five walks and allowed eight earned runs.
Konawa played Hendersonville, Tennessee and Pryor on Tuesday and is scheduled to meet Pascagoula, Mississippi at 7 p.m. tonight.
