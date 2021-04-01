BYNG — After Ada’s Zac Carroll singled and later scored on a passed ball, Brodie Andrews cranked 2-1 pitch over the wall in center field for a two-run homer in the top of the third inning.
At that point, the visiting Cougars led 4-3. However, Byng quickly regained the momentum by scoring five runs in the bottom of the inning and went on to defeat Ada 9-4.
Byng improved to 13-2 overall and stayed unbeaten at 6-0 in District 4A-3. The Cougars fell to 8-8 and dropped to third in the district standings at 6-2. Plainview is also 6-0 in 4A-3 play. Byng completed a district sweep of the Cougars after defeating Ada 11-0 Monday night at Cougar Field.
Ada will try to get back on track at the Bo Bowman Tournament in Lawton. The Cougars face Comanche at noon today and meet Cache at 2 p.m. in a pair of pool play contests. On Friday, Ada faces Guymon at 4 p.m. and Lawton McArthur at 6 p.m. The third-place game is set for noon on Saturday with the title game to follow at 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, Byng travels to Bethel on Friday for a 5 p.m. start.
Byng’s pivotal five-run volley against Ada included RBI doubles by seniors Seth Brecheen and Carson Capps.
Capps late stole third and scored on a ground ball to shortstop off the bat of Riley McCage that made it 6-4.
Cole Tracy followed one of five Ada errors with a two-out, two-RBI base hit to left field that put the Pirates on top 8-4.
Capps drove in Byng’s final run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth frame.
Ada got on the scoreboard first when Carroll led off the game with a base hit, stole second and went to third on a fly ball out by John David Muse. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Cade Sliger that gave the visitors an early 1-0 lead.
The Pirates pushed across three runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Reid Johnson walked with one out and Carson Capps followed with a base hit. Rylan Johnson then laced an RBI single to left field and hustled to second base on a throw to home.
After courtesy runner Dillon Palmer scored on a passed ball, Cooper McCage followed with a run-scoring hit that gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead.
Byng collected 10 hits in the contest, led by Capps who went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Tracy finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs at the top of the order for the home team.
Brecheen went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Pirates.
Carroll had two of Ada’s four hits and scored a pair of runs. Caden Ross finished 1-for-2 with two walks and a double for the visitors.
Bill McCarter was the winning pitcher for Byng. He struck out three, walked three and gave up three hits and four earned runs in 2.2 innings. Cole Tracy tossed 2.1 innings and had three strikeouts and two walks. Palmer slammed the door for the Pirates, pitching two scoreless innings with five strikeouts while giving up just one hit.
Hunter Condon absorbed the loss for Ada. He struck out two, walked two and gave up six earned runs in 4.0 innings. Kaden Cooper tossed two scoreless innings of relief for Ada. He struck out three, walked two and didn’t give up a hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.