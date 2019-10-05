FORT COBB – The Byng Pirates received a five-hit shutout from Carson Capps in a 7-3 win over Canute Thursday, but they dropped a 2-1 decision to host Fort Cobb-Broxton in Class A regional baseball play.
Byng moved to 18-7 on the season after dividing the two games and was set to play for the runner-up crown Friday.
Ft. Cobb-Broxton 2, Byng 1
Daylon Weaver scored on a passed ball with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, allowing the Mustangs to steal the championship win.
Parker Presley went 1-for-3 with a double and drove home the only run of the game for the Pirates. Reid Johnson was 1-for-2 with a walk, and Capps ended up 1-for-3.
Presley suffered the pitching loss after relieving the starter, Gage Fuller, who was sensational. He struck out 12, walked two and allowed just one run in 6.1 innings of work. Presley had two strikeouts and three walks in 2.1 innings.
Kyler Denton was also dominant on the mound as the Fort Cobb starter. He struck out 15, walked one and also gave up just one earned run. Brennan Phy tossed the top of the ninth inning to capture the pitching win. He struck out all three BHS hitters he faced.
Game 1
Byng 7, Canute 0
Carson Capps recorded 10 strikeouts and walked just two batters in pitching all seven innings for the Pirates.
Seth Brecheen finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored to spark the Pirates’ 10-hit assault.
Presley, who was 2-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk, and Bill McCarter, who went 2-for-4, had multiple hits for Byng.
Reid Johnson ended up 1-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and a pair of walks. Gage Fuller and Trae Lowe had 1-for-3 efforts with one run scored and a walk.
Leflore holds off Tupelo in Class B
RED OAK – Leflore overcame an early five-run deficit Thursday in knocking off the Tupelo Tigers 7-6 in a Class B regional opening-round game.
Tupelo, which played in elimination action on Friday, held a 10-9 edge in total hits against Leflore.
Bentley Bills homered in a 2-for-2 performance while finishing with two RBIs and a walk. Teammate Tye Gould was 2-for-3 with one RBI, one run scored and a walk. Harley Davidson ended up 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Ty Bourland suffered the pitching loss after Cody Airington started on the mound and was relieved by James Beach in the fifth.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 14-9 on the season.
Silo socks Stonewall 13-0
SILO – Korbin Ford fired a no-hitter, struck out eight and permitted just two walks, and host and No. 1 Silo slammed 15th-ranked Stonewall 13-0 in five innings in a Class A Regional contest on Thursday.
Kason Barnett suffered the pitching loss after allowing 10 hits and one walk with one strikeout. All nine Rebel runs were unearned, as the Longhorns committed five errors.
Ford helped his cause, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and two runs scored. Carson Atwood went 2-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored. Kyler Procter finished 2-for4 with three RBIs and scored twice for the Rebels, who advanced to the state tournament with a 27-3 mark.
Stonewall, now 10-16, tried to stay alive in regional elimination play on Friday.
Vanoss stays alive at Morrison
MORRISON — No. 20 Stuart scored two error-aided runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and that proved to be the difference in a 2-0 upset victory over No. 9 Vanoss in a Class A Regional Tournament first-round matchup Thursday afternoon in Morrison.
The Lady Wolves stayed alive by defeating Pioneer Pleasant-Vale 11-1 in five innings in an elimination game.
Vanoss (28-6) was scheduled to meet Stuart (22-23) in another elimination contest when play resumed Friday. Should coach Jonathon Hurt’s team win that rematch, Vanoss would then need to defeat No. 8 Morrison twice to claim the championship and earn a spot in next week’s state tournament. The results of those contests were not available at press time.
Pioneer Pleasant-Vale is finished at 24-13.
Game 1
Stuart 2, Vanoss 0
The Lady Hornets got the fifth-inning surge started when Elizabeth Watkins was hit by a pitch. Emily Collins tried to move the runner over with a sacrifice bunt but an untimely Vanoss error allowed Watkins to score all the way from first base to put Stuart on top 1-0.
Emma Crawford executed her sacrifice bunt, moving Collins to third base.
After Baylee Luker walked, Halli Igou delivered a clutch RBI single to put the Lady Hornets ahead 2-0.
Vanoss pitcher Riley Reed used a strikeout to end the inning and keep the damage minimal.
Stuart threatened again in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases on two errors and a walk. But Reed came through with another big strikeout to keep Stuart from scoring again.
Brinn Brassfield led off the Vanoss half of the seventh inning with a single, but three consecutive outs ended the game.
Igou earned the pitching win. She struck out eight, walked just one and scattered three Vanoss hits.
Reed was the hard-luck loser. She didn’t allow an earned run in six innings and gave up just two hits, and had five strikeouts two walks and hit a batter.
Igou had both of Stuart’s hits in a 2-for-2 effort from the top spot in the SHS lineup.
Reed, Brinn Brasfield and Addison Dalton had the three Vanoss hits.
Game 2
Vanoss 11, Pleasant-Vale 1
The Lady Wolves broke open the game with a seven-run volley in the bottom of the second inning and cruised to the five-inning victory.
Vanoss used its classic one-two punch from the pitching circle. Brinn Brassfield pitched four shutout innings with six strikeouts, three walks and a hit batter. Reed faced six batters and gave up two walks, a strikeout and an earned run.
Addison Dalton had a hot bat for the Lady Wolves. She finished 2-for-3 with two triples and five RBIs to pace the 10-hit VHS offense.
Riley Reed went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored from the top of the VHS lineup. Jayme Poulin went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Katelyn Trumbley absorbed the pitching loss for the Lady Mustangs. She struck out one, issued three walks and gave up 10 hits in 4.1 innings.
The Ada News’ sports editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
