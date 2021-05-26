Byng trio earn top conference awards

Three Byng High School players were among those receiving top honors from the Lake Country Conference postseason awards released last week.
Senior Parker Presley was named one of the Co-Pitchers of the Year, Reid Johnson was named a Co-Defensive Players of the Year and Cole Tracy was named the Newcomer of the Year.
Two other Pirate players — Seth Brecheen and Rylan Johnson — were named All-Conference players by the Lake Country coaches.
The 2021 LCC Most Valuable player was Lone Grove’s Kort McCurtain.
Kingston’s Matt Fletcher was chosen as the Offensive Player of the Year.
Joining Johnson as one of the Defensive Players of the Year was Jacey Hayes of Kingston.
The other Pitcher of the Year opposite Presley was Nate Sudderth of Lone Grove.
Other All-Lake Country Conference players included:
• Comanche: Bryson Evans and Myles Ellis
• Dickson: Johnny Smith and Jace Rutledge
• Kingston: Bryant Watts and Brady Brister
• Lone Grove: Gavin Perry and Jace Brandenburg
• Madill: Case Coble and Stephen Sisco
• Plainview: Morgan Pearson and Gavin Watkins
• Sulphur: Mace Mobly and Andrew McCurry
• Tishomingo: Brayden Linder and Mason Burkhalter
