ATOKA — The Byng High School track teams both finished fifth at the Atoka Invitational on April 15.
It was a good tuneup before both BHS squads head to the Lake Country Conference meet Saturday in Sulphur.
GIRLS
Pauls Valley won the meet with 123 points, edging runner-up Madill who netted 122. Broken Bow was third at 114 followed by Durant at 57 and Byng at 41.
Cadence Carlos won her fourth straight 3200 Meter Run in Atoka with a time of 12:23. The talented sophomore owns the school record with a time of 11:49.27. Kylee Smith finished fifth.
Carlos also won the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:37.7 She also owns the school record in that event with a time of 5:31.18. Brylee Baird was fifth in 6:10.83 and Kylee Smith was seventh in 6:23.81.
Carlos was joined by teammates Rosie Coleman, Baird and Smith on a 3200 Meter Relay team and that combo finished second with a time of 10:36.9. Pauls Valley was first in 10:31.32.
Coleman finished fourth in the 400 Meter Dash in 1:04.52.
BOYS
Harley Cobb finished second in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 10:19.18. Lawrence Coleman was sixth in 11:09.97.
Cobb was second in the 1600 Meter run with a time of 4:50.7.
A Byng team finished third in the 3200 Meter Relay in 8:59.08.
Coleman finished fourth in 5:02.3 and AJ Herrera was sixth at 5:16.5.
Will Vogt captured the gold in the 110 Hurdles with a time of 19.0. Riley Youngblood was third in 19.27. Youngblood finished fifth in the 300 Meter Hurdles in 44.55.
Rece Nickell finished sixth in the 800 Meter Run in 2:13.6. Tyer Raney was eighth with a time of 2:15.84.
