BYNG — Two Byng pitchers combined for six shutout innings and the Pirates turned back Tupelo 7-2 Tuesday at Stokes Field.
Byng, ranked No. 6 in Class A, improved to 11-4 on the season, while Tupelo — No. 2 in Class B — fell to 7-3.
Coach Shawn Streater’s bunch plays host to Stonewall at 4:30 p.m. today, while Tupelo invites Mill Creek to town today at 4:30 p.m.
The Pirates scored three runs in the first inning and four more in the sixth. The Tigers scored two runs in the seventh on an RBI double by Cody Airington and an RBI groundout by Cash Wafford before the comeback fell short.
Dylen Cotton pitched 4.2 shutout innings for the Pirates to pick up the mound win. He struck out four, walked three and allowed just one hit. Cole Tracy tossed the final 2.1 innings.
Harley Davidson was tagged with the hard-luck loss. He struck out eight, walked just one and allowed three earned runs in six innings.
Byng finished with 11 hits, let by Cooper McCage who finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Bo Boatwright went 2-for-3 and scored a run, while Cole Tracy ended up 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the BHS lineup.
Caden Azlin finished 2-for-3 with a double and knocked in a run, while Keith Cook doubled and scored once.
Colton Bourland finished 2-for-2 and scored a run to pace a four-hit Tupelo offense.
Santa Fe South sinks Stonewall
OKLAHOMA CITY — Santa Fe South snapped a 1-1 deadlock by scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and pulled away from visiting Stonewall 9-1 Tuesday afternoon.
The Saints improved to 7-5 this fall, while the Longhorns dipped to 3-11.
Stonewall hosted Mill Creek Thursday and travel to Byng today.
Jose Nunez paced a Santa Fe South 10-hit offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored. Luis Orquiz went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Joaquin Villa finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Ivan Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the home team. David Alvarez also hit a double and drove in two runs.
The Longhorns got four hits from four different players. Matthew Summers finished 1-for-2 with a double, while the other SHS base hits came from Micah Matt, Laden Bailey and Angel Guiterrez.
Three Stonewall pitchers combined for three strikeouts, five walks and two hit batters. Three Santa Fe hurlers combined for seven strikeouts, one walk and three hit batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.