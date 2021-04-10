BYNG — The hits kept coming for the Byng Lady Pirates in a local showdown with Roff Thursday at the Byng Festival. And they needed nearly every one.
The Lady Pirates compiled a total of 20 hits and turned back Roff 15-11 in a back and forth contest.
Earlier in the festival, both local teams notched victories over Harrah. Byng defeated Harrah 11-3 and Roff bounced the Lady Panthers 14-6.
Byng, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, improved to 16-8 with the two wins. Roff, No. 1 in Class A, left at 16-6 and Harrah fell to 6-13.
Byng ventured to the Moss Festival on Friday and Roff traveled to the Elk City Festival.
Byng 15, Roff 11
The lead changed hands five times in the contest. With Roff on top 8-7, Byng took the lead for good with a five-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning. That BHS run included a clutch grand slam by Hannah Boyd and a run-scoring single by Joelee Williams.
Kailyn Gore’s three-run double in the top of the fifth inning got the Lady Tigers within 12-11, but Roff didn’t score over the final two frames.
McKinley Feazle led the BHS barrage, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two walks, three RBIs and four runs scored. Boyd finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored, while Kennedy Large was a perfect 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Alexa Thompson went 3-for-3 with a double and Williams finished 2-for-3 with a double and run scored for the home team. Britney Brooks-Teel hit a pair of singles, walked twice and scored four times for Byng.
Paige Mayfield blasted two home runs and went 3-for-3 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead a 15-hit Roff offense. Maddie Adair finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Shelby Ensey went 2-for-4 and also scored twice.
Payton Owens finished 1-for-2 with three walks, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Tigers, while Gore drove in four total runs. Chloe Eldred and Lillie McDonald both hit doubles for Roff.
Byng 11, Harrah 3
McKinley Feazle cracked two home runs — her 21st and 22nd of the year — to help the Lady Pirates roll to the victory.
Byng led just 5-3 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull away. During that uprising, Byng got a two-run single by Kennedy Large, run-scoring hits by Alexa Thompson and Karissa Shico and a sacrifice fly by Britney Brooks-Teel.
Feazle hit a walk-off home run to lead off the sixth and end the game via the run-rule. She finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored in Byng’s 16 hit attack. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while Havyn Miller finished 2-for-3 with a double and also scored twice for the hosts.
Shico finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs from the top of the Byng batting order and Mattie White slapped a double.
Roff 14, Harrah 6
The Lady Tigers clubbed four home runs, jumped out to a 10-4 lead and rolled past the Lady Panthers.
Payton Owens hit two more home runs, running her total to 26 on the season. She finished 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the RHS batting order.
Pague Mayfield and Chloe Edred also homered for the Lady Tigers, who ended up with 18 hits.
Mayfield finished 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Kailyn Gore went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Tigers.
Eldred ended up 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Camden Simon finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Lillie McDonald went 2-for-4 and knocked in a run, while Maddie Adair finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
