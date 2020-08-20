LATTA — The Byng Pirates and Latta Panthers are both still trying to find their way during a strange fall baseball season being played in the middle of a pandemic.
However, it was the Pirates that found their way past Latta for an 11-5 win Tuesday evening at Panther Park.
Latta gave up eight runs in the top of the first inning and then outscored the Pirates 5-3 the rest of the way. Byng took advantage of two errors, four walks and a hit batter in the big start.
“We came out and got lucky and got a few gifts given to us. We jumped out to the big lead but they battled back,” said Byng head coach Shawn Streater.
“Any time Latta and Byng play, you know it’s going to be a good game no matter what the records are. You can throw those out the window,” he said. “Latta’s coached good and have good kids. They battled back and we answered and held on for the win. I’m proud of my guys for that.”
The Byng Story
Included in Byng’s eight-run first inning was a two-run single by Parker Presley, a run-scoring hit by Riley McCage and a couple of bases-loaded walks by Bill McCarter and Rylan Johnson.
Seth Brecheen scored on a groundout by Dillon Cotton in the top of the second to push the BHS advantage to 9-0.
Carson Capps scored from third when Trae Lowe was caught in a rundown between first and second with one out in the fifth inning and McCarter capped the Byng scoring with a solo home run with one out in the sixth.
Capps and McCarter both had two hits each to lead a 10-hit Byng offense. Capps finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while McCarter went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Lowe finished 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored for the visitors.
McCarter earned the mound win after 1.2 innings of work. He struck out two, walked three and gave up two earned runs. Dillon Palmer pitched 3.1 innings of relief with six strikeouts, no walks and two earned runs and Parker Presley slammed the door on the Pirate victory after striking out four of the seven batters he faced in two scoreless innings.
The Pirates are 3-2 after their first five contests with both losses to powerhouse Silo.
“Right now it’s early. We haven’t played ballgames since March. We’re still rusty in some spots. We’re still trying to figure everything out,” Streater said.
They’re still trying to get used to me and how I do things.”
Streater believes his team can be in the hunt by playoff time.
“I think by the end we have a chance to be there. We have some things we have to work on still, but I’m happy with their progress,” he said. “We just have to play and hope that nothing happens and we don’t get shut down.”
The Latta Story
The Panthers bounced back nicely after the disastrous start to the game.
“We made it really easy for them early. They’re a really good bunch,” said veteran Latta head coach Eddie Collins. “We gave up three runs over the last six innings and should have only given up one or two.”
Collins made two pitching changes in the first inning.
“For us to be successful we have to pitch it better, especially early. And when you get scoring opportunities, you have to score,” he said.
The Panthers left eight runners on base and had another thrown out at home on a nice play by Byng outfielder Seth Brecheen and catcher Carson Capps.
“We had people up that we wanted up in those situations,” Collins said. “They were a little wild early. Even with the first inning, if we take advantage of some of their mistakes and score some runs you never know what’s going happen. This is a crazy game.”
The Panthers have now lost three consecutive games to three good teams. They’ve scored a combined 19 runs in those three contests but have surrendered 42. Latta has also committed 16 errors during that span.
“Our pitching and defense need to get better. You’re not going to go out there and bang out 11 or 12 runs every day, especially against good people,” Collins said. “I think we have some arms that are ready to compete, we just have to get in the strike zone more often and you have to make plays behind them.”
The Panthers scored three times in the bottom of the second inning on RBI single by DJ Van Atten, a passed ball and a catcher’s interference play.
Latta then got back-to-back solo home runs from Van Aten and Tucker Abney with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Van Atten was the only LHS player with multiple hits, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored.
“Right now it’s kind of hard to gauge where we’re at,” Collins said. “We’re going to be found guilty of working to get better. I think we’ll be better before the year is over with.”
Sophomore Carson Abbott, the third of four Latta pitchers, was solid on the bump. He struck out three and allowed two earned runs over 4.2 innings of work.
“I thought our little sophomore left-hander threw well. I just think he needs to get around the plate more. If he does that, he could be really effective,” Collins said.
Collins said once his team cleans up its act, it could be a force during the playoff push.
“We just make mistakes that we work over and over and over on,” he said.
“You’d think if you keep hitting your thumb with that hammer driving a nail, you’d move that thumb out of the way. That’s what we have to do — quit smashing our thumb with the hammer,” Collins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.