SILO — After splitting a pair of games Thursday, the Byng Lady Pirates began Friday’s action at the 3rd Annual Turnpike Showdown with a 13-7 victory over Vanoss.
That pool-play contest was hosted by Silo High School. The tournament was moved to Silo — which has the use of two softball fields — on Friday to help get all the games on the schedule after play was washed out midway through Thursday’s schedule.
The Lady Pirates edged Bethel 4-3 before dropping a 5-0 decision to defending Class 4A state champion Washington to kick off play Thursday morning at Roff High School.
Byng, now 4-6, continued tournament play Friday in Silo — to make use of two fields there — after rain forced officials to find a new home for the event. Bracket play is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. today at Sulphur High School.
Coach Markus Carr’s club is scheduled to host Meeker at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Byng 13, Vanoss 7
Byng led just 4-3 before erupting for six runs in the top of the third inning to build a 10-3 advantage. Vanoss cut its deficit to 10-6 after scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning but the Lady Pirates padded their lead with three more runs in the top of the sixth and final frame.
Byng piled up 16 hits in the game, led by Hannah Word who finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brayleigh Stephens also finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Paige Ridgway, Havyn Miller, Chloe Gaines and Joelee Williams all contributed two hits each to the Byng attack. Gaines knocked in a run and scored twice, Williams had two RBIs and three runs scored and Ridgway walked twice and scored a run.
Torri Gustin hit a double and scored two runs for the Lady Pirates, while Aubrey Pople also doubled and picked up four RBIs.
The Lady Wolves collected 12 hits in the contest. VHS leadoff hitter Hailee Brown finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and junior Eryn Khoury went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBIs. Trinity Belcher went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Caidence Cross finished 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Byng 4, Bethel 3
Paige Ridgway came up with a clutch, two-out, RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to snap a 3-3 tie and drive in what turned out to be the winning run. The Lady Pirates scored three runs in the top of the first inning but wouldn’t come up with another run until the hit by Ridgway.
Chloe Gaines led a 10-hit Byng offense, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Byng’s remaining eight hits came from eight different BHS players.
Washington 5, Byng 0
While the Lady Pirates couldn’t get a run across the plate, they held Washington’s potent offense in check as well as anyone all season. The Lady Warriors, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, were a perfect 16-0 heading into today’s Turnpike Showdown action. In fact, was only the second time all spring that Washington scored in single digits. The only other time came in a 6-3 win over Harrah.
Byng trailed just 1-0 before Washington scored three times in the bottom of the third inning. Elly Allison clubbed a two-run homer in that frame and Tinley Lucas followed with a triple and later scored on a base hit from Skylar Wells.
Wood finished 2-for-3 with a double for Washington. Lucal and Place also had two hits each in an 11-hit WHS offense.
Byng managed six hits in the game, led by a 2-for-3 showing by Ridgway. Havyn Miller, Joelee Williams, Torri Guistin and Brayleigh Stephens also had hits for the Byng team.
