Byng tops Asher for Ripley title

The Byng Pirates won the Ripley Tournament over the weekend. The Pirates defeated Asher 8-1 in Saturday’s championship game.

 Byng Baseball | Twitter Photo

RIPLEY — The Byng Pirates used a strong performance by pitcher Bill McCarter and upended Asher 8-1 in a battle between area teams Saturday in the finals of the Ripley Tournament.

McCarter struck out eight, walked none and allowed just one earned run in the complete-game gem.

Byng broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the fifth inning and four more in the sixth to pull away.

Reid Johnson and Riley McCage led Byng’s 10-hit offense. Both players hit doubles, had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Carson Capps went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while McCarter helped his own cause by going 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.

Grissom had two of Asher’s four hits. Martin and McDonald had the Indians’ other hits.

Martin absorbed the mound loss for the Indians. He struck out four, walked three, hit three batters and allowed six earned runs in 5.1 innings.

Tags

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you