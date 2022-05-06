MADILL — The Byng High School boys and girls track teams saw 10 athletes qualify for state after competing in the Class 4A Regional last weekend in Madill.
“Madill was one of the tougher regionals to go to, but our kids stepped up to the challenge and competed strong,” said Byng track coach Josh Sawyer. “We had multiple personal records broken and one school record was broken twice.”
The Byng girls 4x800 relay team (Rosie Coleman, Brylee Baird, Olivia Colombe and Cadence Carlos) finished second with a time of 10:10.63. Tuttle won the race in 9:59.68.
In the boys 4x800 relay race, Byng also finished second with a time of 8:36.05. That marked beat their season-best by 20 seconds. Seminole won the gold in 8:28.62.
In the girls 100 Hurdles prelims, senior Kaylee DeAngelis ran strong enough to qualify for the finals later that day (18.93) and ended up in sixth place with a time of 19.34.
In the boys 110 Hurdles, Will Vogt broke Riley Youngblood’s school record by running 17.81 in the prelims. Youngblood finished sixth in the final with a time of 17.55 to reclaim the school record and Vogt was eighth in 17.84.
Harley Cobb coasted to a third-place finish in the 3200 Meter Run to solidify his spot at the state meet. He ran that race in 10:34.81. He was fourth in the 1600 Meter Run in 4:46.26.
Carlos continued her dominance of the 3200 Meter Run by capturing the gold once again in a time of 12:42.76. Isabel Sanchez of Madill was second at 13:25.37 and Byng’s Kylee Smith was third in 13:36.35.
The Byng boys 4x100 relay — made up of baseball players Mason Carter, Brennon Riddle, Callen Leslie and Dillon Palmer — qualified for the finals, but narrowly missed qualifying for state. That group finished seventh with a time of 46.15. North Rock Creek was sixth with a mark of 45.53.
The Byng boys 4x200 relay team — consisting of Carter, Leslie, Youngblood and Nahum Grant-Louie — looked like they were on their way to state until a dropped baton took them out of the race on the last exchange.
Carlos also dominated the 1600 Meter Run, finishing in a season-best time for her of 5:37.32.
Sawyer said Baird also ran a good race.
“After the first 800 (meters), girls start to drop off and Brylee Baird was able to eat them up in the last half-mile and work her way up to third in a season-best time of 5:46 and an automatic qualifying spot for state,” he said.
Byng State Qualifiers
GIRLS
4x800 Relay: Rosie Coleman, Brylee Baird, Olivia Colombe, Cadence Carlos
3200 Meter: Run: Cadence Carlos and Kylee Smith
1600 Meter Run: Cadence Carlos and Brylee Baird
BOYS
4x800 Relay: Harley Cobb, Kade Streater, Rece Nickell, Lawrence Coleman
3200 Meter Run: Harley Cobb
110 Meter Hurdles: Riley Youngblood
1600 Meter Run: Harley Cobb
