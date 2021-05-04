SHAWNEE — The Byng Lady Pirates tennis team competed in the 16-team Shawnee Tournament last Friday and finished fifth in the tough field.
Stillwater won the team title with 58 points, Edmond Santa Fe was next with 55 and host Shawnee was third at 51.
Byng ended up with 36 team points.
In No. 1 Doubles, Livi Colombe and Trenity Miller advanced to the finals before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Claire Meursing and Landry Purvis of Edmond Santa Fe.
Emma Underwood of Byng upended Norman’s Yuna Jang 6-4, 0-6, 10-7 in the No. 2 Singles fifth-place contest.
Durant’s Maya Rowland edged Hope Rice of Byng 6-4, 6-2 for seventh place in No. 1 Singles.
The Byng duo of CJ Lee and Caylee Perry defeated Tecumseh’s McDonald and Prade 7-6, 6-2 for 13th place.
The Lady Pirates traveled to the Oklahoma City Tennis Center Monday for Class 4A Regional Tournament action.
Pirates settle for 9th in Shawnee
The Byng Pirates boys’ tennis team competed in the 16-team Shawnee tournament on Saturday and came away with a nine-place showing.
Mustang won the team crown with 52 points followed by Stillwater with 51 and Lawton Eisenhower with 48.
Byng scored 33 points during the event.
The Pirates No. 1 Doubles duo of Eduardo Hernandez and Tyler Ware defeated the Carl Albert combo of Angel Cervantes and Tyler Shaw 6-4 2-6 10-8 in a tense third-place match.
In No. 1 Singles, Henryetta’s Aydon Andrews knocked off Daniel Lacy of Byng 6-2, 6-2 for seventh place.
Jackson Goodman of Byng dropped a 5-7, 7-6, 10-12 decision to McAlester’s Aaron Dodson in a marathon fifth-place No. 2 Singles contest.
Byng’s No. 2 Doubles team of Truman Allen and Colton Moiser fell to Shawnee’s Kelon Chandler and Hyrum Miner for 10th place.
Byng will compete in the weather-delayed Ada Tournament today and will then be off until competing in a Class 4A Regional Tournament on May 10.
