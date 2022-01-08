LINDSAY — The Byng Pirates were locked into a tight battle with Plainview after the first quarter of their first-round matchup Thursday at the 2022 Charles K. Heatly Classic in Lindsay.
However, that didn’t last long.
The Pirates outscored the Indians 28-8 in a big second quarter en route to a convincing 74-31 win over Plainview.
Byng has quietly won five of its past six games — the lone loss was a 54-53 overtime setback to Sulphur — to improve to 6-3 on the season. The Pirates battled Pauls Valley in a Friday semifinal contest.
Plainview fell into the loser’s bracket at 4-4.
Byng also had a big third quarter, going on a 20-9 surge to build a 61-27 lead.
“We came out today and played extremely good team basketball on both sides of the floor,” said BHS head coach Zack Samaha. “I thought the unselfishness, discipline and camaraderie was at the highest it has been all season.”
Carter Colombe exploded for a season-high 28 points, including four 3-pointers to pace the Byng offense. Post player Bo Boatwright scored 10 points and Cooper McCage just missed double figures with nine.
Camby Poorbuffalo sank a pair of triples and scored eight points for the Pirates.
“Our shot selection and off-ball movement really helped us create open looks consistently. As a unit, our defense has stepped up in a major way and we look to continue this success against a solid Pauls Valley team,” Samaha said.
Ethan Barker and Greg Booker scored 10 points apiece to lead Plainview.
Byng girls drop
Sulphur in OT
LINDSAY — The Byng Lady Pirates surrendered an eight-point lead to start the fourth quarter to Sulphur in the first round of the Charles K. Heatly Classic on Thursday, but were finally able to secure a slim 39-38 in overtime.
Byng improved to 5-3 on the season, while Sulphur dropped to 5-4.
In the overtime session, Byng edged Sulphur 4-3. Coach Luke Clark’s team got a field goal by Cadence Carlos and single free throws by Brylee Baird and Mackenzie Kent in the extra session.
Sulphur’s Randi Rogers, who didn’t score in regulation, had all three of the Lady Bulldogs’ points in OT — on a field goal and a free throw.
Byng led 15-12 at halftime and 22-14 heading into the final frame thanks to limiting the Lady Bulldogs to a single basket by Kinley Gentry in the third period.
Sulphur rebounded to explode for 20 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 34-all at the end of regulation.
Kent led the BHS offense with 13 points, including an 11-of-18 showing from the free-throw line. Alona Cooper and Carlos both followed with eight points.
Sulphur got 11 points from Hailey McMillan.
