MARIETTA — The Byng Pirates used a pair of 20-point quarters to blow past Marietta 69-44 in a Tuesday night road game.
The Byng boys, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, improved to 15-7 on the year, while the host Indians have now lost eight in a row to fall to 5-13.
“It is always good to get a win, especially on the road. I thought everyone contributed in various ways tonight and each player did their part to help the team as a whole,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “We were not as sharp as I would have liked to see at times, but I thought we played with good effort and did enough to win. It will do us good to get back in a rhythm with school and practice as we head into the final two games of the regular season.”
In the girls contest, the Lady Pirates overcame a slow start and slid past Marietta 48-32.
Byng improved to 14-8 on the season, while the Lady Indians dropped to 8-10.
Both Byng teams are at home Friday when Sulphur visits the Bill Koller Field House for Senior Night.
BOYS
Byng 69, Marietta 44
Byng raced to a 21-14 lead after the first quarter and was still on top by seven, 30-23 at halftime.
The Pirates poured it on in the third period with a 25-10 surge to take control at 55-33.
Byng sophomore Tyler Raney led the way for the visitors with 17 points, including one 3-point basket.
Malachi Schilreff was next in Byng’s balanced offense with 14 points. Cooper McCage was next with 12 points and senior Nahum Grant-Louie also hit double figures with 11.
Gary Raney, Schilreff, Camby Poorbuffalo and Grant-Louie all sank 3-pointers for the Pirates.
Aedan Ellison led the MHS offense with 16 points and Easton Ballard was next with 14. Both Ballard and Tucker Kirk hit 3-point shots for the home team.
GIRLS
Byng 48, Mareitta 32
The Byng girls snapped out of a first-half rut and buried Marietta with a huge third-quarter onslaught.
The Lady Pirates trailed 7-6 after the first quarter and led 15-14 at halftime. Byng then engineered an impressive 20-4 spurt in the third quarter to finally seize control.
“We came into the game with a lot of things stacked against us — just bad luck at every turn. However, after an unwatchable first half, we were able to go out and execute a lot better on offense and then that turned into playing a much more inspired overall game in the second half,” Byng head coach Luke Clark told The Ada News. “I was proud of the way everyone chipped in and did a little to help us along the way.”
Junior Alona Cooper led all scorers with 21 points and swished four 3-pointers. Adyson Caton followed with 10 points and Cadence Carlos was next with seven, including a pair of 3-point baskets.
Joley Heydon led Marietta with 10 points. Kaiya Douglas and Madison Torres both added nine points each for the hosts.
