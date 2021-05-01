MADILL — Byng High School’s track athletes got a nice tune-up at the Lake Country Conference meet last weekend heading into today’s Class 4A Regional meet at Madill.
The Lady Pirates brought home a fourth-place finish, while the Byng boys finished fifth. The conference meet was also hosted by Madill.
GIRLS
The Byng 3200 Meter Relay team — consisting of Rosie Coleman, Cadence Carlos, Deesa Neely and Brylee Baird — finished second with a season-best time of 10:11.67, just three seconds behind the school record.
Carlos, for the third straight meet, set another school record, this time in the 3200 Meter Run. She won the gold with a time of 11:54.23, breaking the mark set by Miranda Claxton in 2009 by nine seconds. Isabel Sanchez was second at 12:48.38.
“Cadence ran a great race. She took the lead from the gun and never looked back,” said Byng track coach Josh Sawyer. “She stuck to the race plan to perfection and ran even mile splits of 5:57 for the first mile and 5:57 for the second mile.”
Neely also recorded a personal best time in the race and finished fifth in 13:05.45.
“Deesa showed a lot of toughness throughout the race. She was on an island pretty much the entire race, but she stayed mentally focussed and kept pushing the entire race,” Sawyer said.
Coleman finished third in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:30.65. Jaylee Miller of Comanche was second, just ahead of Coleman at 2:29.94. Baird ended up sixth for Byng in 2:35.34.
Sydney Burk had a Top 10 finish in the 100 Meter Dash in 16.14.
Neely ran a personal best time of 57.05 in the 300 Meter Hurdles and was fifth.
DeAngelis placed third in the 110 Meter Hurdles with a time of 19.13 despite clipping the final hurdle. She crossed the line just behind Josline Tinline of Plainview who was second at 18.93.
“She was on pace for a personal best time in the 110 Hurdles until she hit that last hurdle, almost causing her to fall down,” Sawyer said.
The Lady Pirates again dominated the 1600 Meter Run. Carlos won the race in 5:35.24, Baird was fourth at 5:56.76 and Coleman was fifth at 6:00.16.
“Cadence missed her school record by two seconds this time, but Brylee was able to set a new PR with her time,” Sawyer said. “She was still able to finish strong. She then came back in the 300 Meter Hurdles and ran a personal best time.”
BOYS
The Byng 4x800 Meter Relay team of A.J. Gustin, Harley Cobb, Baylor Ward and Lawrence Coleman finished third with a season-best time of 8:52.33.
In the Boys 110 Hurdles, Will Vogt was fifth in 19.01 and Riley Youngblood was seventh in 19.62.
Byng had the champion and the runner-up in the Boys 3200 Meter Run. Cobb won the gold in 10:19.07 and Gustin was next at 10:22.54. Coleman landed in the fifth spot in 11:20.99.
“Harley took control of the race early on with A.J. right on his heels. Harley missed his personal best time by five seconds, but A.J. broke his personal best time by 15 seconds,” Sawyer said.
Nahum Grantlouie of Byng finished sixth in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 25.26 and eighth in the 100 Meter Dash in 12.44.
Gustin recorded a time of 54.15 in the 400 Meter Dash and finished fifth, just behind Darion Brown of Tishomingo who was fourth with a time of 53.65.
Youngblood was fifth in the 300 Meter Hurdles in 45.99. Vogt was on pace for a personal best time but like DeAngelis, hit the final hurdle with threw him off balance and into seventh place in 48.21.
In the 1600 Meter Run, Cobb finished in the third spot with a time of 4:53.96 and Gustin was next at 4:55.24 and Coleman was fifth in a personal best time of 4:56.36.
“Overall it was a great day. I was extremely proud of all the kids,” Sawyer said. “It looks like we are primed and ready to go this weekend at regionals back at Madill.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.