Both Byng teams meant business Saturday night at the Class 4A Regional Tournament inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
The Byng girls dismantled Stigler 63-43 in a winner’s bracket runaway victory, while the Byng boys stuffed Stigler 63-39 to keep its season alive.
The Pirates faced Tecumseh on Monday night in another regional tournament consolation contest, while the Byng girls advanced to a Class 4A showdown with No. 2 Classen SAS at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The Lady Comets enter tonight’s contest at 19-1 and their only loss is to Etiwanda, a nationally ranked team from California.
GIRLS
Byng 63, Stigler 43
“We led from start to finish. I feel like we came out and executed our game plan better than we had at any point all year long,” said first-year Byng head coach Luke Clark. “Stigler has a strong post presence and our post defense was about as good as it gets. Our defense as a whole was what carried us to getting great shots. I am proud of our group.”
Byng led 23-5 after a furious first-quarter jaunt and stretched its advantage to 37-15 by halftime. The Lady Pirates (15-8) outscored the Lady Panthers 17-12 in the third quarter to build a commanding 54-27 lead.
Alona Cooper hit five 3-point baskets on her way to a game-high 24 points. Cadence Carlos followed with 17 points, including a pair of 3-point baskets. Laney waters also reached double figures with 10 for the home team.
Jordan Johnson led the way for Stigler with nine points and both Dally Engle and Jade Maxwell followed with eight points apiece.
BOYS
Byng 63, Stigler 39
Like their female counterparts, the Pirates (15-9) jumped on Stigler early, racing to leads of 16-0, 21-7 and 32-13 and never looked back.
“We came out with the right mentality offensively and defensively and jumped out to an early lead and that set the tone for us and we continued to play well,” said BHS head boys coach Zack Samaha. “I was proud of our resolve and mindset coming into the game and look forward to continuing our journey in the playoffs. Our backs are against the wall now with one more loss eliminating us, but I look forward to the challenge.”
Malachi Schilreff led the Byng charge with 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Keith Cook was next with 11 points. Cooper McCage just missed double figures with nine points.
Carter Colombe and Camby Poorbuffalo both scored six points for the Pirates.
Stigler got 14 points from Hunter Self and 13 from Jayden Gould.
