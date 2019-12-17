Byng teams split semifinal games

BETHEL – Byng converted 11-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter as Cale Eaton was 7-of-10 during that span, as the Pirates secured a 42-38 victory over the host Bethel Wildcats Friday night in the semifinals of the First United Bank Classic.
Earlier in the day, Byng’s Lady Pirates fell to Class 2A fifth-ranked Silo 46-30 in a girls semifinal clash.
BOYS
Byng 42, Bethel 38
Eaton tossed in a game-leading 17 points and was 11-of-15 from the charity stripe overall as Byng kept the Wildcats at a distance.
Parker Presley, behind a pair of 3-point jumpers and two made free shots, tossed in eight points. Seth Brecheen and Collin O’Grady chipped in six points each in the defensive-dominated, low-scoring contest.
Gage Porter was Bethel’s top scorer with 14, as he drained three treys.
The two teams were deadlocked at 12 through one quarter, and Drue Wood splashed in a 3-pointer to start the second and put the Wildcats up 15-12.
But the Pirates scored 10 straight points, with Presley knocking down a pair of treys and hitting two free shots during that span. He fed Seth Brecheen for an inside bucket in the midst of that stretch, as Byng went up 22-15 and stayed on top for good.
The Pirates settled for a 22-19 halftime advantage and scored the first five points of the third quarter, all by Eaton off two foul shots and an old-fashioned 3-point play. Byng went on to take a 29-24 lead into the fourth.
Only four field goals combined were made in the fourth quarter by the two teams, as a combined 25 free throws were attempted.
GIRLS
Silo 46, Byng 30
Cassidy Harman sank three 3-point shots and canned 9-of-11 free throws for Silo as the Class 2A Lady Rebels downed the Lady Pirates.
Silo opened the game with a 15-5 first quarter, led 19-12 at halftime and outscored Byng, 27-18, over the final two periods.
Trenity Miller’s 10 points led the way for the Lady Pirates, as she also connected for a pair of treys. Britney Brooks-Teel had nine points, with seven of those coming in the second quarter, and Kennedy Large ended up with six points, pulled down 11 rebounds and recorded five steals.
Tiani Ellison scored nine points, grabbed five boards and blocked a shot for the Lady Rebels.
