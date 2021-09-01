MARIETTA — Byng cross country head coach Josh Sawyer couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2021 season.
The Pirate teams won both the girls and boys championships Saturday at the Red River Showdown in Marietta.
Byng ran away with the girls team championship, finishing with 34 points. Plainview was a distant second at 80 followed by Madill at 100 and host Marietta at 109.
The Pirates also ran away with the boys championship with 26 points. Plainview was runner-up at 74, followed by Durant at 90 and host Marietta at 98.
“I was extremely proud of both teams this weekend. We came out stronger on both teams than we were last year,” Sawyer said.
GIRLS
Plainview was a thorn in the Lady Pirates side throughout the 2020 season and Byng was a runner-up to the Lady Indians at the Class 4A State meet.
The Lady Tigers finally turned the tables at Marietta for the first time in program history.
“We still had a sour taste in our mouths after losing to Plainview at last year’s state meet. So I wanted them to go out there and set the tone for the season and send the message that we aren’t the same team we were last year,” Sawyer said. “Every girl on the team ran a faster time this year than they did on the same course last year. We are better, stronger and faster.”
Byng sophomore Cadence Carlos won the individual title with a time of 12:32.54. Madill senior Isabel Sanchez was second at 12:36.17, while Rosie Coleman of Byng finished third in 12:58.30.
Sophomore Brylee Baird also recorded a Top 10 finish with a time of 13:13.10. Byng’s next two runners — seniors Olivia Colombe and Kaylee DeAngelis — finished 12th and 13th, respectively with times of 13:52.70 and 13:54.73.
Senior Deesa Neely was next for Byng, finishing in the 16th spot at 14:14.63. Senior Kylee Smith landed in the Top 25 with a time of 14:30.11.
Other Byng runners were Sydney Burk (16:25.13) and Brooklyn McAlister (16:48.73).
“We still have a few things to work on, but it always feels good to come out and beat the only team that beat you the previous year at the first meet of the year,” Sawyer said. “It makes it that much sweeter when it’s the first time in program history that you’ve beat that team.”
BOYS
Byng had four players finish in the Top 10 and the fifth was in the 11th spot in the dominant performance.
Senior Harley Cobb won the title with a run of 16:51.71. Wyatt Vinson of Marietta was second in 16:55.47, while another BHS senior — Kade Streater — secured third place with a time of 17:21.96.
Freshman Gage Streater was fifth at 17:29.39 and junior teammate Lawrence Coleman was sixth in 17:35.56.
Sophomore Alex Herrera finished 11th in 18:18.15.
“Throughout the summer, I knew we’d be strong through with our top four runners, but I was concerned about our fifth spot,” Sawyer said.
“AJ Herrera stepped up huge this week and tied his personal best time at the first meet of the season to finish 11th and solidify the top spot for our boys team,” he continued. “Harley Cobb, Kade Streater, Gage Streater and Lawrence Coleman all ran amazing races too.”
Cobb won the 5K Run despite battling blisters and Kade Streater just returned from knee surgery this preseason.
“These two seniors are looking to do big things this year both individually and as a team. Their toughness is what every coach looks for in their runners,” Sawyer said.
Both Byng squads will face another tough field when they compete in the Carl Albert meet on Friday.
“This was an excellent start to our season. Now we need to build off this momentum and continue to improve,” Sawyer said.
“We head to Carl Albert on Friday, where the boys will face the defending state champions, Oklahoma Christian, and the girls will face last year’s 3A state runner-up, who moved up to 4A this year, Cascia Hall,” he continued. “Friday will be a great test for both squads. It will really show us where we stand compared to the rest of the state.”
