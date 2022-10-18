ELGIN — Both Byng High School cross country teams are getting closer to being state-ready.
The Lady Pirates finished third in a loaded field at the Elgin Invitational last Friday and the Byng boys were runners-up at the meet.
“Both teams competed well in Elgin on Friday,” said Byng head coach Josh Sawyer.
“We are never satisfied with anything less than our best. I feel we still have yet to have our best race for both teams,” he continued. “The next couple of weeks, we are just going to fine-tune a couple of things with our racing and start to focus on state.”
Both Byng teams will compete in a Class 4A Regional meet Saturday at Oklahoma Bible Academy.
“The girls will face off against No. 5 Cache and No. 6 Anadarko, while the boys will face off against No. 4 Bethany,” Sawyer said. “I believe both teams have a really good shot at bringing home the regional championship plaque this year.”
The Byng girls will be vying for back-to-back regional crowns, while the Byng boys will attempt to win their first regional championship since 2018.
Both Byng teams are ranked No. 5 in Class 4A.
GIRLS
The Lady Pirates collected 70 points in Elgin and were only three behind No. 2 Pauls Valley and third-ranked Cache, who tied for the championship with 67 points each.
Freshman Ava Thompson paced the Byng team, finishing runner-up in the two-mile race with a time of 12:21.12. Kenzie Readnour of Pauls Valley won the medalist crown in a time of 11:53.07.
Byng junior Cadence Carlos finished fifth in 12:38.49. Junior Brylee Baird followed with a 17th-place showing in 13:14.13.
Freshman Lani Meyers finished with a time of 13:36.35 and landed in the No. 23 spot. Freshman Chloe Gaines was next at 13:46.75. Junior Alona Cooper followed at 14:45.73.
BOYS
Class 5A No. 11 Altus won the team title with 79 points and Byng was next with 87. Cache, No. 2 in Class 4A, was a distant third with 109 points.
Freshman Dallas Abbott led the Byng contingent with a 12th-place showing in 17:51.14. Heritage Hall senior Jackson Fowler won the 5K race with a time of 17:04.14.
Lawrence Coleman was close behind Abbott, finishing in the No. 16 spot in 18:06.40.
Freshman Aden Evans also had a Top 20 showing for the Pirates, finishing at No. 20 in 18:13.19. Freshman Ezekiel Griffin followed at No. 23 in 18:17.85. and another freshman, Christian Nugent, was 25th in 18.20.36.
Sophomore Sam Holcomb crossed the finish line in 19:34.48 and junior Alex Herrera was next in 19:39.69.
