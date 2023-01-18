LONE GROVE — Byng girls coach Luke Clark couldn’t have asked for a better start for his club last Friday against Plainview.
Talk about a perfect storm.
The Lady Pirates began the game on a decisive 24-0 run en route to a 51-41 win over Plainview in a game played at Lone Grove High School due to flooding in the PHS gymnasium.
Byng snapped a three-game losing skid and improved to 9-5 on the year, while Plainview dropped to 6-5.
The Byng boys made it a sweep with a 70-57 win over the Indians.
Coach Zack Samaha’s bunch, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, improved to 10-4 while Plainview slipped to 5-6.
Both Byng squads headed right back to Lone Grove Tuesday night to take on the host Longhorn clubs. The BHS teams will now compete in the 2023 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament which runs Thursday through Saturday at Purcell High School. The Byng girls face Enid at 1 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup and the Byng boys battle U.S. Grant at 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Byng 51, Plainview 41
After being blanked in the first quarter, Plainview actually outscored Byng 41-27 over the final three frames but the Lady Indians couldn’t quite climb out of the big early hole.
“The way we started the game was unreal. We really came out focused and got after it defensively,” Clark said. “After the first quarter, I thought we became complacent and I think Plainview is a good enough team and plays with enough pride to where they weren’t going to go down without a fight.”
The senior pair of Laney Waters and Adyson Caton led Byng’s offense with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Caton hit a pair of 3-pointers for the locals.
“I was proud of our seniors for carrying a load we don’t typically ask them to carry on the offensive end,” Clark said.
BHS playmaker Alona Cooper-Rochovitz followed with 11 points and Cadence Carlos just missed double figures with nine in the balanced Byng effort. Cooper and Torri Gustin sank 3-point shots for the visitors.
Jacelyn Hammon paced the Plainview offense with 14 points and Samara Morgan sank a trio of 3-pointers and followed with 10. Emilee Hedger was next with eight for the hosts.
BOYS
Byng 70, Plainview 57
Plainview got off to a quick start but Byng absorbed the initial PHS flurry and junior standout Malachia Schilreff took over to lead a Pirate comeback.
The Indians led 23-19 after the first period but the Byng squad answered with identical 18-10 runs in the second and third quarters to carry a 55-43 advantage into the fourth.
“It was a good, quality effort by us for four quarters. Early, Plainview came out guns blazing and took the momentum,” Samaha said. “But our team showed grit, and poise and handled the adversity and took control after the first quarter.”
Having Schilreff on their side didn’t hurt. He exploded for a game-high 43 points that included four 3-point baskets.
“Malachi was great all around, scoring 43, but did it efficiently while contributing in other ways as well. It was impressive to watch,” Samaha said.
Junior Gary Raney was next with nine points for Byng. Ryan Hamilton and Tyler Raney both hit a pair of 3-point shots and finished with six points apiece.
Noah Carr had a big game for Plainview in a losing cause, finishing with a team-best 30 points. He drained four 3-pointers.
Ethan Barker followed with 12 points and Cooper Roskam hit a pair of triples and hit double figures with 10 for the hosts.
Samaha said his team has a couple of big weeks ahead.
“Now we head into a pivotal stretch of our season as we gear up for the final weeks of rankings and a playoff push,” he said.
