EDMOND — The Byng High School cross country teams got a little taste of what state might be like at the 2020 Pre-State meet last weekend at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
The second-ranked Byng girls finished behind No. 1 Plainview while the eighth-ranked Pirates finished sixth in a strong field.
The Class 4A State Cross Country Championship will be held at the same course on Oct. 31.
BYNG GIRLS
Four Byng runners finished in the Top 30 of the individual standings.
“I was extremely proud of how our girls ran today,” said Byng head coach Josh Sawyer. “This was a huge meet — there were 231 runners in the girls race — and we have quite a bit of inexperience and youth on the team. But they didn’t let the size of the meet get in their heads.”
The field included 19 of the Top 20 teams in Class 4A.
“After Saturdays meet, there is no doubt that these girls are the real deal,” Sawyer said.
Plainview won the meet with 82 points followed by Byng with 121 and sixth-ranked Lincoln Christian was third with 123. Rounding out the Top 5 were Kingfisher at 131 and Metro Christian at 183.
“Once again, we are knocking on Plainview’s door. The goal is to stop knocking and just kick that door down by the end of the year,” Sawyer said.
Freshman Brylee Baird paced the BHS contingent, finishing 15th in the 3200 Meter race in 13:11. Fellow freshman Cadence Carlos was 18th in 13:19, while junior Deesa Neely finished in the No. 20 spot in 13:20.
“The freshman duo of Cadence Carlos and Brylee Baird became a trio with Deesa Neely joining the party,” Sawyer said. “Those three ‘pack ran’ great Saturday.”
Junior Olivia Colombe was close behind, finishing 27th with a personal best time of 13:31.
Other Byng runners included Kylee Smith in 14:12, Kaylee DeAngelis, 14:49 and Lexi Matthews, 15:46.
“We still have work to do, but we are definitely heading in the right direction and getting prepared for that battle at the state meet in just over a month. I am so proud of these girls and can’t wait to see how they finish out this season,” Sawyer said.
Senior Libby Rowland of Holland Hall was the medalist winner in 12:10 followed by senior Addison Brooks in 12:25.
BYNG BOYS
Sawyer said the Pirates were much better Saturday than they showed at their last meet in Norman.
“We bounced back from a bad showing at the OK Runner Classic last week and put down some good performances this week,” Sawyer said.
Three BHS runners finished in the top 11 in the individual standings.
“It was the biggest meet we’ve run at since last year’s state meet,” Sawyer said. “We still have work to do on the back end of our roster, but we are getting there.
Junior Harley Cobb paced the Pirates with a fourth-place overall finish in 17:07 in the 5K race. Senior A.J. Gustin was ninth in 17:26 and Kade Streater just missed a Top 10 finish by placing 11th n 17:34.
“Kade has been our most consistent runner this year, running in the 17:50’s at every meet. He decided he was tired of that on Saturday and ran a personal best time of 17:34 — 15 seconds faster than his previous personal best.”
Sophomore Lawrence Coleman was next for Byng, clocking in at 19:11. Coleman ran most of the race after losing a shoe early on when another competitor stepped on it.
“Lawrence Coleman, showed a ton of grit and determination Saturday. I didn’t realize this until well after the meet, but Lawrence ran the majority of Saturday’s race with only one shoe on,” Sawyer explained.
“I was a little disappointed with his performance this weekend until I started looking at the pictures and noticed he only had one shoe on. Come to find out it fell off shortly after the one-mile mark. After seeing that, I was extremely pleased with his performance. I’ve run a race with only one shoe before, that’s not an easy thing to do.”
Rounding out the Byng runners were Nathan Cain in 21:34 and Will Vogt in 23:27.
“Our fifth runner, Alex Herrera, was out this week, but Nathan Cain stepped up and ran a solid race,” Sawyer said. “Alex will be back this Thursday when we go race at OBU (Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee).”
Sawyer said both Byng teams will be tested again Thursday at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center course in Shawnee.
“Thursday should be a good race for us. The girls will race against Plainview again for what seems to be the 100th time this season and the boys will get a shot at No. 2 Cache,” Sawyer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.