BYNG — When the going got tough, the Byng Lady Pirates just got tougher in a 43-36 win over Sulphur in a Class 4A District Tournament championship game Friday night inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Byng improved to 16-9 on the year, while Sulphur slipped to 13-10.
“I just think that our team had a focus of being willing to do whatever it took to be the winning team and we were able to win on pure determination,” Byng girls coach Luke Clark told The Ada News. “Being resilient and being the tougher team is a big point of emphasis in our program and I think these kids are responding well to that at the right time.”
In the boys Class 4A District matchup, The 19th-ranked Pirates pounced on Sulphur early en route to a 56-46 victory.
Byng improved to 18-7, while the Bulldogs left town at 10-14.
It was a rematch of a pair of regular season games played on Feb. 10 in Byng. The Pirates also won both of those contests.
“It was a great playoff win on our home floor to capture the district title. It is a difficult task to beat a team three times in one season, but our guys came out with the right mindset and set the tone from the beginning,” said Byng boys coach Zack Samaha. “I thought we played a solid overall game.”
The Byng squads are now off to Anadarko for a pair of Class 4A Regional winner’s bracket games against the home teams. The Lady Pirates face No. 7 Anadarko at 6 p.m. Thursday and the Byng boys square off with No. 9 Anadarko at 7:30 p.m.
The Sulphur girls and boys play Chickasha at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to get the regional started in Anadarko.
GIRLS
Byng 43, Sulphur 36
The game was knotted at 7-7 after the first quarter before Byng carried a slim 16-12 lead into halftime. The Lady Pirates outscored Sulphur 14-11 in the third period to push their lead to 30-23 before holding off the gritty Lady Bulldogs down the stretch.
“Sulphur did a great job of forcing us into stretches of not having much of an offensive flow and they did a few things on the offensive end that gave us some problems,” Clark said.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz led the Byng attack with a game-high 20 points. She sank a pair of 3-pointers. Adyson Caton also reached double figures for the home team with 10 points and Cadence Carlos was next with eight. Carlos also hit two 3-point shots.
Brian Flood paced Sulphur with 15 points, including her team’s lone 3-pointer. Kinzi Adkison was next with eight points and Hailey McMillen added seven points for the visitors.
BOYS
Byng 56, Sulphur 46
The Pirates raced to a 20-6 first-quarter lead and cruised to the victory.
“We did a great job of sharing the ball and getting good shots, but even when they were not falling our defense made it hard on them all night,” Samaha said. “I am proud of our team and the resolve that they have shown all season.”
Malachi Schilreff poured in a game-high 30 points and hit four 3-pointers. Tyler Raney was next with 14 points and also sank four 3-point shots.
Devin Willis erupted for 28 points for the Bulldogs including a pair of triples. Bridge Barrett followed with seven points.
