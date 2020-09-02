MARIETTA — The Byng High School cross country teams battled tough competition and still had strong showings at the Red River Showdown in Marietta last Saturday.
The Lady Pirates finished second and the Byng boys team brought home a third-place trophy.
“This meet was stacked with some of the top teams in 3A, 4A and 5A,” said Byng head coach Josh Sawyer.
GIRLS
Perennial power Plainview — the 2019 Class 3A runner-up) ran away with the team title with 32 points followed by Byng at 67 and the host Lady Indians — the 2019 Class 3A state champs) at 95. Madill was fourth at 105.
“I’m extremely proud of our girls today. They had a tough year last year, but have put in a lot of work this summer and are looking to be the best team we’ve had on the girls side in program history,” Sawyer said.
A pair of freshmen led the way for the Lady Pirates. Brylee Baird finished seventh in a time of 13:45 and Cadence Carlos also cracked the Top 10 at ninth with a time of 13:57.
Junior Deesa Neely was 17th at 14:18 followed by junior Olivia Colombe (19th, 14:33), junior Kylee Smith (23rd, 14:41) and junior Kaylee DeAngelis (26th, 15:00).
Freshman Kaleigh Blackmon recorded a time of 15:09 and freshman Lexi Mathews finished in 17:50.
“We have a few new faces added to the team this year with four freshmen and Colombe, who joined the team this summer.
The top female runner at the meet was Ayden Kearney of OCS JV with a time of 12:44.
BOYS
Oklahoma Christian School, the 2019 Class 3A runner-up, won the meet with a score of 42, Durant (a talented Class 5A team) was second with 66 points and Byng was next with 72.
“We returned five of our top seven runners from last year’s state runner-up team,” Sawyer said. “We are not as deep as we were last year, but we are stronger up front.”
Junior Harley Cobb finished second in the individual race with a time of 16:46. Ethan Stovall of OCS won the title with a time of 16:29.
Byng senior AJ Gustin was ninth at 17:31 and junior Kade Streater just missed the Top 10, finishing 11th with a time of 17:51.
Sophomore Lawrence Coleman was 23rd in 19:11 and freshman AJ Herrera was 33rd in 20:04.
“I’ve been worried about our No. 5 runner all summer, but freshman A.J. Herrera stepped up big-time today and had a great high school debut,” Sawyer said.
Nathan Cain finished the race in 21:30 for Byng followed by Will Vogt at 22:30 and Riley Youngblood at 23:54.
“We still have a lot of work to do to reach our goal, but we are looking to be a strong contender again this year,” Sawyer said. “I’m extremely proud of these boys and all the hard work they’ve put in up to this point.”
Both Byng teams return to action Saturday in Madill.
