LONE GROVE — The Byng High School basketball teams must have felt right at home Tuesday night at Lone Grove High School.
Coming off a sweep of Plainview inside Lone Grove’s gymnasium, the Byng squads returned to the familiar venue and knocked off the host Longhorn teams.
The Lady Pirates broke open a tight game after halftime and pulled away for a 61-47 victory.
The Byng girls improved to 10-5 on the year, while Lone Grove dropped to 6-7.
The Pirates were locked in a tight battle through three quarters before pulling away late in a 51-43 victory.
Byng, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, improved to 11-4 on the year while the host Longhorns dipped to 5-8.
Both Byng teams played first-round games at the 2023 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell on Thursday. That tournament continues today and runs through Saturday.
GIRLS
Byng 61, Lone Grove 47
The game was knotted at 13-all after one quarter and Lone Grove snuck into halftime with a 26-23 advantage.
Byng responded with a 17-8 volley in the third quarter and pulled away by ending the contest on a 21-13 run.
“I thought the negative part of this game is that we didn’t defend very well in comparison to how we normally defend,” said Byng girls coach Luke Clark.
The offense was in fine form, led by Byng junior Alona Cooper-Rochovitz who poured in a game-high 26 points. She hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Senior Laney Waters buried four 3-point baskets on her way to 17 points for the Lady Pirates.
“The silver lining is that we had a great showing offensively from both Alona and Laney,” Clark said.
Cadence Carlos also reached double figures with 12 points for the locals.
“Cadence did a good job of taking care of the ball for us in the second half,” Clark said.
Emerie Adams led Lone Grove with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Josie Coe just missed double figures with nine points and Rayahna White sank a pair of treys for six points.
BOYS
Byng 51, Lone Grove 43
The Longhorns gave Byng all it wanted for three periods.
The game was tied at 9-9 after one quarter before Byng carried a 23-17 lead into the break. Lone Grove outscored Byng 18-10 in the third quarter to overtake the Pirates at 35-33. But the BHS club finished the game with a tough 18-8 run.
“We found a way to finish the game off strong and play our best in the pivotal moments. I thought we played well in spurts but struggled at times to put the ball in the basket,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “Our defense was excellent save for a few possessions in the third and it helped propel us to the win.”
Malachi Schilreff led the Byng offense with 24 points. Post player Bo Boatwright was next with a dozen. Tyler Raney added seven points for Byng, while Gary Raney chipped in six.
Schilreff, Tyler Raney and Camby Poorbuffalo each made one 3-pointer for Byng.
Brody Harris led the Lone Grove attack with 16 points and Cale Sudderth also reached double figures for the hosts with 12.
Samaha said the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament will provide the Pirates with a big test for three straight days.
“It is another great chance to play quality competition and get us ready for the playoffs,” he said.
