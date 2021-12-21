SEMINOLE — The Byng Lady Pirates dug themselves out of a fourth-quarter hole and rallied past host Seminole for a thrilling 61-59 overtime victory Friday night.
The Lady Pirates enter the Christmas break with a 4-3 record, while Seminole fell to 6-2.
“I can’t say enough good things about our kids,” said BHS head coach Luke Clark. “In the fourth quarter, our starting group started to get steals and turned them into instant offense. I am really proud of our team’s toughness.”
In the boys game, Byng broke open a close game with a big fourth quarter and turned back the Chieftains 53-38. The Pirates are now 4-3, while Seminole dropped to 4-4.
Both Byng teams are at local rival Latta on Jan. 4.
GIRLS
Byng 61,
Seminole 59 (OT)
The Lady Pirates were clinging to a 26-25 lead at halftime before Seminole outscored the visitors 17-9 in the third period to grab a 42-35 advantage.
“We opened up the game and our energy and focus was about as bad as it could have been,” Clark said. “But whenever we needed people to step up they did. In the first half, our depth kept us within reach.”
Byng knotted the score at 51-51 at the end of regulation with a 16-9 spurt before edging the Lady Chieftains 10-8 in overtime.
Byng sophomore Alona Cooper scored a game-high 25 points and drained five 3-point baskets. Sophomore Cadence Carlos hit a pair of treys and scored 12 points, while senior Mackenzie Kent also hit double figures in the balanced BHS offense with 11 points, Junior Laney Waters added seven points for the Lady Pirates.
Holli Ladd led Seminole with 20 points, while Anira Sewell hit four 3-pointers and followed with 18 points. Kennedy Coker also reached double digits with 15 points, including a trio of 3-point shots.
BOYS
Byng 53, Seminole 38
The Pirates grabbed first-half leads of 16-11 and 27-18 before Seminole got within 34-27 heading to the fourth period.
Byng finished the game on a 20-11 run.
“Our team executed well and played as a unit throughout the game,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “We had several guys step up and play major minutes and gain confidence tonight. I think we took a leap in terms of finishing a game and making the small, but vital, winning plays necessary for victory.”
Malachi Schilreff again paced the BHS offense with 23 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“Malachi has really led us the last few games not only with his scoring but overall play,” Samaha said.
No other Byng player hit double digits but Caden Azlin and Cooper McCage both scored eight points for the locals. Camby Poorbuffalo and Keith Cook both followed with six points.
“We will head into the break on a high note and continue to learn and improve,” Samaha said.
Seminole was led by Vcake Wassana with 10 points and Joe Fixico with eight.
