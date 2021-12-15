BETHEL — What a difference 24 hours made for the Byng High School girls basketball team.
After absorbing a 34-point loss to host Bethel in a Friday semifinal contest, the Lady Pirates bounced by in a big way and defeated Prague 59-39 to capture third place at the First United Bank Invitational inside Bethel’s B.E. Cantrell Field House.
Byng improved to 3-2 heading into a home date with Sulphur Tuesday night. The Lady Pirates travel to Seminole on Friday.
“I thought our kids showed what kind of character they have. Whenever you bounce back in less than 24 hours from a 30-point loss and beat someone by 20 that shows a lot of character,” said Byng head coach Luke Clark. “More than anything that speaks to the culture that was established long before I got here.”
Byng 59, Prague 39
Byng led 12-5 after the first quarter and 24-16 at halftime before pulling away during a hot-shooting second half. Byng outscored the Lady Red Devils 35-23 over the final two frames and finished the game on a 19-10 surge.
“It always helps when you shoot the ball really well,” Clark said.
Byng sank eight 3-pointers in the contest.
Senior Deesa Neely led all scorers with a season-high 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Alona Cooper sank three triples and scored 13 for the Lady Pirates.
Gina Dean, Kambria Welch and Cadence Carlos contributed six points apiece.
Payton Camren led the Prague offense with 11 points, while Stephanie Tinsley followed with 10. Liyah Dauman added six points for the Lady Red Devils.
Bethel 73, Byng 40
Tecumseh started off strong and finished even stronger. The Lady Pirates trailed 17-6 after the first period but were outscored just 26-25 over the middle two frames. However, the Lady Savages ended the game on a 28-9 run.
“Obviously, when you get beat in a fashion like this you tend to focus on the negative as a coach. We will just try to take what we did wrong as a team and as a staff and make the corrections and get it over it quickly,” Clark said.
Sophomores Kambria Welch and Cadence Carlos led the Byng offense with nine points apiece. Junior Adyson Caton followed with six points.
Bethel junior standout Parker Stevenson erupted for a game-high 39 points and buried seven 3-pointers. Hannah Davidson followed with 11 points, while Josie Megehee added seven.
Byng boys wrap up consolation crown
BETHEL — The Byng boys won back-to-back games at the 2021 First United Bank Classic in Bethel and brought home the consolation championship hardware.
The Pirates battered Bridge Creek 63-53 on Friday before besting Tecumseh 59-51 in the consolation title contest.
Coach Zack Samaha’s bunch improved to 3-2 heading into Tuesday’s home contest with Sulphur. Byng travels to Seminole on Friday. Tecumseh dropped to 2-4.
“I think our team took some tremendous strides in the right direction this tournament. After a poor showing in the opening game I thought we showed good connectivity and toughness in putting together two solid wins,” Samaha said. “We shared the ball well Saturday and everyone took advantage in the scoring department. I still feel that we need to do a better job of putting teams away when given the opportunity, but that is part of the process of having such a young & inexperienced team.”
Byng 59, Tecumseh 51
Byng started the game on a 19-10 run and led 37-28 at halftime. Byng outscored the Savages 12-7 in the third quarter to take a 49-35 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Byng sophomore Malachi Schilreff paced his team with a team-high 23 points which included four 3-pointers. Cooper McCage followed with eight points — and hit a pair of 3-point baskets — and center Bo Boatwright chipped in seven. Carter Colombe and Keith Cook also sank two 3-pointers and scored six points apiece.
The Pirates totaled 11 3-point baskets in the game.
Brady Overstreet buried five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 24 points. Dylan Graham was next with eight points and Daveon Mays added seven.
Byng 63, Bridge Creek 53
Byng got a strong 1-2 punch from sophomores Malachi Schilreff and Carter Colombe and shot past the Bobcats for the double-digit victory.
Byng led just 13-10 after the first quarter but pushed its advantage to 35-28 by halftime. The Bobcats got within 44-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
Schilreff scored a game-high 22 points and hit four 3-pointers, while Colombe made three triples and finished with 21 points.
“I thought our team showed up well and showed glimpses of how good we can be as a team. Malachi and Carter really propelled us with their scoring and shot-making and the others did a great job in their roles in helping us to victory,” Samaha said. “A difficult aspect of coaching a young team is role identification and players starring in their roles for the greater good of the team. I was proud of their overall effort.”
Kade Streater followed with eight points for the locals.
Jacob Ojeda poured in 21 points – including four 3-pointers — for Bridge Creek. Cade Russell followed with 15 points and both Phillip Gingrich and Bruce Benson chipped in six points each.
