WAURIKA — Head coach Josh Sawyer and his top-ranked Byng Lady Pirates wanted to find out exactly how they matchup up against No. 2 Pauls Valley last weekend at Waurika Cross Country Invitational.
It appears Pauls Valley has a little more work to do.
Byng won the meet championship with a score of 54, while the Lady Panthers followed at 62. Anadarko was third at 119 followed by Madill at 128 and Marlow at 129.
Sawyer said he believes his Byng teams will return to Waurika for a Class 4A Regional Cross Country meet.
“This is most likely where we will run for regionals. Regional assignments come out Friday,” Sawyer said.
The fourth-rated Byng boys ran away with the championship in Waurika with 34 points. Planview was second at 113 and Blanchard finished third at 117.
Both teams were supposed to host the 2021 Byng Badlands cross country meet Friday, but that event has been canceled due to rain. Sawyer will now take his clubs to a meet in Elgin on Friday.
GIRLS
“The girls team had a little tougher row to hoe at this meet than the boys. The girls went up against the No. 2 team in 4A, Pauls Valley, and came away with the victory,” Sawyer said. “The girls went out this week, knowing that Pauls Valley has a really good team, and we stepped up to the challenge. I feel like we are starting to hit our stride at the right moment this year.”
The Lady Pirates had four runners finish in the Top 11 in the two-mile run. Sophomore Cadence Carlos was fifth with a time of 12:23.09 and senior Rosie Coleman was right behind in sixth at 12:23.72.
Sophomore Brylee Baird finished 10th with a time of 13:19.94 and senior Deesa Neely was 11th in 13:23.23.
Next for Byng were senior Olivia Colombe in 23rd with a time of 13:46.46 and senior Kylee Smith 31st in 13:56.13. Senior Kaylee DeAngelis settled in No. 40 in 14:24.09. Brooklynn McAlister (16:15.72) and Sydney Burk (16:27.93) rounded out the BHS runners.
Pauls Valley had two of the top three runners in freshman sisters Kenzi Rednour (No. 2, 12:11.27) and Keira Rednour (No. 3, 12:21.39). Korie Kizarr of Marlow won the individual title with a time of 12:04.80.
Sawyer said he likes where his team is at.
“This is a tough group of girls. They are battling through some injuries, and non-COVID-related illnesses, and are still able to compete with the top teams in the state,” he said. “This girls team is definitely one to watch out for at this year’s state meet in three weeks. I feel we still have a couple of small areas to work on, but I am very proud of how these girls competed this weekend against some stiff competition.”
BOYS
In the 5K Byng boys race, senior Harley Cobb won the medalist crown with a time of 17:22.59. Brycen Ward of Kingston was second in 17:36.27.
Four more Pirates landed in the Top 16. Senior Kade Streater finished fourth with a time of 18:20.77, freshman Gage Streater was eighth in 19:00.07, sophomore Alex Herrera was 14th in 19:29.90 and junior Lawrence Coleman was 16th in a time of 19:36.51.
“The boys had a little easier route to the Waurika title. We knew going into this meet, we wouldn’t have much competition on the team side, but we would have some individual competition,” Sawyer said. “So our goal this week was to go out there and just put down five solid individual races. I feel like all year long we have had three to four good individual good races and one or two not-so-good races each week. I know that if we could have five good races on the same week, we can compete with any team out there.”
Other Byng runners included Sam Holcomb (21:14.14), Nathan Cain (21:59.57), Riley Youngblood (22:32.84) and Drew Graham (24:53.44).
Roff runners at Sulphur
Roff junior Abby Salter finished 22nd in the girls race at Marlow with a time of 13:41.97 and her brother, RHS sophomore Mason Salter finished the boys race in 22:40.11. Both are running for the Sulphur High School cross country team this fall.
