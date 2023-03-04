ARDMORE — The Byng High School boys tennis team finished third at the Ardmore Tournament to kick off the spring season and the Byng girls settled for a fourth-place showing.
The Byng boys tallied 25 points, finishing behind only Norman North (32) and Ada (31).
Leading the BHS contingent was No. 2 Singles player Jackson Goodman, who dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision to North North’s Tage Rex in the title match.
In No. 2 Singles, Byng’s Daniel Lacey defeated Jacob Morales of Ardmore 6-2, 6-1 in the third-place match.
The Byng team of Hunter Murray and Ty Mills knocked off Durant’s Bull and Powell 6-1, 6-1 for third place.
And in the No. 2 Doubles third-place match, Byng’s Jake Eads and Tyler Ware defeated Ardmore’s Cavazos and Smith 6-2, 6-4,
The Lady Pirates came in fourth place with 21 points. Ada was first with 36, Norman North was second with 25 and Ardmore was third with 22.
In No. 2 Doubles, the Byng duo of Presley Dickinson and Yocilen Hernandez went toe-to-two with Ada’s Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal before dropping a hard-fought 7-5, 3-6, 9-11 decision.
The BHS No. 1 Doubles team of Audrey Boatwright and Jayci Cole pushed past Tecumseh’s Meytrus and Whitney 6-2, 6-1.
Byng’s Emily Holloway captured third place in No. 2 Singles with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Lilian Dai of Norman North in a third-place contest.
In No. 1 Singles, Byng’s CJ Lee finished seventh after shutting out Rene Floris of Western Heritage 6-0, 6-0.
