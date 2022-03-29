Byng teams fare well at 4A Classic event

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng High School girls tennis team finished as runners-up at the Class 4A Classic Tennis Tournament held Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Mount St. Mary won the team title with 27 points and the Lady Pirates were a close second at 25. Henretta was third with 23 followed by Elk City with 22.
In boys action, Byng finished third in the team standings. Elk City won the 4A Classic boys title with 34 points followed by Henryetta with 28 and the Pirates with 21. Mount St. Mary was next with 18 points.
GIRLS
Sophomore CJ Lee was runner-up in No. 2 Singles after falling to Henryetta’s Abbi Dodge by a 6-2, 6-3 decision in the championship match.
In No. 2 Doubles the sister act of Harmoni Moore and Hope Moore also battled their way into the title match. However, Mount St. Mary’s Vani Ellis and Maria Roquemore defeated the Byng duo 6-3, 6-2 in the finals.
Senior Emma Underwood captured third place in No. 1 Singles with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Andrea Wade of Henryetta.
And in No. 1 Doubles, the Mount St. Mary combo of Shelby O’Steen and Alexis Lambert defeated Byng’s Jayci Cole and Presley Dickinson by a 6-1, 6-2 count in the third-place match.
The Byng duo of Aubrey Boatright and Bailey Reynolds knocked off Anadarko’s Lorentz and Tsonetokly 6-3, 6-1 for seventh place in No. 2 Doubles.
BOYS
The Byng No. 2 Doubles tandem of Jake Eads and Hunter Murray ended up in the championship match before falling to Elk City’s Robinson and Syvan Syribouth in a hard-fought 7-6 6-4 setback.
In No. 1 Doubles, Tyler Ware and Eddie Hernandez knocked off the Pauls Valley team of Hamilton and Jo Medina 6-2, 6-2 for third place.
Byng Jackson Goodman dropped a 6-3, 6-3 decision to Ethan Levell of Henryetta in the No. 1 Singles third-place match.
And junior Daniel Lacey had to bow out of the fifth-place match to BHS freshman teammate Ty Mills due to a medical default.
The Byng boys were at Harrah on Monday and the Byng girls travel to Harrah today.
