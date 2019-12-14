BETHEL – The Byng Lady Pirates raced out to an early 8-0 advantage, overcame a sluggish second quarter and blew the McLoud Lady Redskins away with a 27-5 third period in rolling to a 58-38 victory Thursday in the opening round of Bethel High School’s First United Bank Classic at the B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse.
The victory by the Byng girls, 3-1 on the season, came before the Byng boys, 2-2 on the year, blasted Silo, 65-26, later Thursday.
GIRLS
Byng 58, McLoud 38
Kennedy Large knocked down 8-of-12 shots from the floor and was 2-of-2 from the line in finishing with a game-high 18 points to go with four rebounds and two steals.
Teammate Carizma Nelson added 10 points, four boards and a pair of steals to the Lady Pirates’ attack. Britney Brooks-Teel followed with eight points, six rebounds and four steals, and Trenity Miller supplied six points, five boards and three steals.
“It takes some maturity to play in afternoon tournament games like this. I thought we started out well but lost some focus in the second quarter,” said Byng head coach Trent Miller. “But we picked up our energy in the third quarter, and it took some maturity to get us back on track. Our energy in the third quarter was much better than it was in the second.”
The Lady Pirates shot 44.6% from the field and forced McLoud into 19 turnovers while, in the process, recording 11 steals.
Byng, which led from start to finish, flourished early in the first and third quarters.
The 8-0 run to start the game was triggered by a Large basket off a pass from Trenity Miller, a Brooks-Teel bucket, a steal and layup by Nelson and another Brooks-Teel basket off a feed from Trenity Miller with 3:18 to go in the first.
The Lady Pirates settled for a 12-5 advantage through one quarter and even went up 16-5 and 18-7, but the Lady Redskins battled back to trim the deficit to 20-14 at intermission as Byng managed just eight points in the period and missed all three of its free shots.
However, a 10-0 spurt in less than two minutes to launch the third quarter enabled the Lady Pirates to take control.
Trenity Miller drained a 3-point shot to begin the scoring onslaught. Large scored a basket off a Nelson assist and later converted two free throws, and Alexis Barnett scored off a Large feed to make it 30-14 with 6:13 showing on the clock in the third.
Byng eventually pushed the lead to 47-19 by the end of the third.
Lexie Boyer paced McLoud with 16 points to go with six rebounds and three steals. Cheyenne Banks followed with 12 points and seven boards in a losing effort.
The Lady Pirates played undefeated Silo, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, in a Friday semifinal contest.
BOYS
Byng 65, Silo 26
Seth Brecheen may have not been the Pirates’ leading scorer, but his presence was obvious as he pulled down 12 rebounds to go with his seven points in Byng’s slamming of Silo.
“Seth was a monster on the boards, and he gave us second chances,” said Byng head coach Cody Williams about Brecheen, who had eight of his boards on the offensive end. “He really set the tone for us early, and it helped that we made shots.”
Cale Eaton poured in a game-leading 18 points for the Pirates, as he was 5-of-9 from the floor while converting three 3-point shots. He was also a perfect 5-of-5 from the line.
Two of Eaton’s teammates – Parker Presley and Collin O’Grady – tossed in 11 points each. Presley was 4-of-6 with one trey and a pair of free throws to go with four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot, and O’Grady nailed 4-of-6 shots, including three treys, to go with two steals.
“I like the way we really executed. We followed the scouting report better than we have all year long,” Williams said.
Byng hit four of its first five shots in the game in building an early 11-1 cushion. Brecheen’s conventional 3-point play inflated the Pirate advantage to 17-3 as Byng settled for a 17-4 lead through one quarter.
The Pirates then had two more old-fashioned 3-point plays – one each by Trae Lowe and Eaton – to make it 23-5 with 3:51 to go before halftime. Byng went on to settle for a 26-10 halftime advantage.
A 19-12 third quarter allowed Byng to take complete control with a bulk of the scorin,g coming from Eaton (nine points in the period) and Presley (eight in the quarter). Two Dylan Reed free throws accounted for the other Pirates points in the third.
Taking a 47-22 lead into the fourth, the Pirates scored the first 10 points again to go up 57-22 with 5:26 remaining. O’Grady tallied eight of those points off a pair of treys, both via feeds from Easton Ray.
The Byng boys played host Bethel in the semifinals Friday night.
