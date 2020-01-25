PURCELL — The Byng Lady Pirates were in a tight game at halftime against host Purcell Thursday night at the 2020 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell.
The second half was a different story.
The Lady Pirates outscored the Lady Dragons 34-12 over the final two quarters and pulled away for a 56-35 win.
Byng improved to 9-7 on the year, while Purcell fell to 7-7.
“It was a good team win. We guarded well in the second half and did a good job of taking care of the basketball. For only the second time all year, we had single-digit turnovers,” said Byng head coach Trent Miller.
Kennedy Large scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Pirates, and MacKenzie Kent sank three 3-pointers and tallied 11.
“MacKenzie really played well and gave us a lift early,” Miller said.
Britney Brooks-Teel also reached double figures with 11.
Byng overcame a 16-7 first-quarter deficit by making a 15-7 run in the second to get within 23-22 at the break.
Byng met Class 4A No. 1 Anadarko in a Friday night semifinal game.
Eaton helps Pirates take down Anadarko
PURCELL — Cale Eaton erupted for a game-best 24 points to help the Byng Pirates upend Anadarko 41-36 Thursday in the first round of the 2020 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament.
The Pirates improved to 10-5 on the year, while the Indians fell to 6-8.
Trae Lowe and Parker Presley followed with five points each. Lowe canned one trey, and all five of Presley’s points came from the charity stripe.
Eaton made 11-of-16 free throws and as a team, the Pirates sank 16-of-22, including nine in the fourth period.
Cash Novotny led Anadarko with 15 points. Byng trailed 18-16 at halftime and was within one, 30-29, at the end of three quarters. The Pirates closed the game with a 12-6 fourth-quarter run.
The Pirates battled Mount St. Mary in a Friday semifinal contest.
