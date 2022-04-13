CHICKASHA — The Byng High School baseball team got good pitching from senior Dillon Palmer and took advantage of some wildness from Chickasha’s pitching staff in a key 4-1 District 4A-2 road win Monday night.
Byng improved to 10-4 overall and 5-1 in the district heading into a home game with the Fightin’ Chicks on Tuesday. Chickasha dropped to 19-5 and 8-2.
Before Tuesday’s games, Blanchard was on top of the 4A-2 standings at 8-0. The Ada Cougars were second at 9-1 followed by Byng and Chickasha.
Palmer struck out nine, walked four and allowed three hits and no earned runs in 6.2 innings of work. Cooper McCage recorded the final out of the game after surrendering a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to notch a save.
Chickasha hurler Braxton Givens walked five consecutive Byng batters that helped the Pirates produce the first two runs of the game in the top of the fourth inning.
The Pirates loaded the bases in the top of the fifth inning on a walk to Cole Tracy and base hits from Caden Azlin and Bo Boatwright, who was safe at first on an infield hit.
Byng then pulled off a triple steal — Tracy stole home, Azlin stole third and Boatwright stole second — that put the Pirates on top 3-0.
Givens was able to get out of that jam without any further damage. He struck out five, walked seven, hit a batter and gave up three hits and three earned runs in six innings for the home team.
Ashton Tuthill singled and later scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth inning to get the Fightin’ Chicks within 3-1.
Byng tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning when Azlin singled and freshman Mason Carter delivered a clutch, two-out, RBI double that gave the visitors a three-run cushion.
Blanchard shuts out Ada
BLANCHARD — Host Blanchard scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning and let pitcher Jaxon Gless do the rest in a 13-0 shutout of Ada Monday night.
The Cougars fell to 19-4 overall and lost for the first time in District 4A-2 play, sliding to 9-1. Blanchard improved to 17-3 and leads the district race at 8-0.
Both teams played again Tuesday in Ada.
The Cougars are scheduled to compete in the 2022 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament beginning Thursday in Purcell. Ada meets Bethel at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Gless struck out six, walked one and allowed just two hits in the five-inning run-rule for the host Lions.
Carter Freeland and Caden Ross each had a single in the struggling Cougar offense.
Colyn Mcnair blasted a three-run homer for the Lions, while Kale Miller finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Kobe Madron went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk, while Aiden Kilgore finished 1-for-1 with two walks, a double and two runs scored.
Brayson Carter was credited with two RBIs, while Brennan Milligan, Jaxon Heard and Zach Garrett all scored two runs apiece for the home team.
Reid Samson absorbed the pitching loss for Ada.
